MOG THE FORGETFUL CAT Will Have A Full Run At The Edinburgh Festival Fringe

The Wardrobe Ensemble, The Old Vic and Royal & Derngate, Northampton have announced that their critically-acclaimed production of MOG THE FORGETFUL CAT will play Edinburgh's McEwan Hall from 3-27 August as part of the Underbelly programme at Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The first ever stage adaptation of Judith Kerr's beloved Mog stories is currently on a UK tour and has played Bristol, Leicester, Cambridge, Salford and Birmingham. It will later play Worthing, Coventry, Malvern, Exeter, Newbury, Taunton and The Old Vic, London before a full run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.



Mog the Forgetful Cat will play the iconic McEwan Hall at 11am on all dates except 16, 21, 22 and 23 August. McEwan Hall is Underbelly's largest venue at the Festival Fringe, located centrally in the heart of the bustling Bristo Square. A Grade A-listed building, McEwan Hall recently underwent a painstaking multi-million pound refurbishment to restore much of its 125 year old detailing as well as installing state-of-the-art audio visual infrastructure and accessible facilities.



This lively and enchanting production of Judith Kerr's bestselling Mog picture books, published by HarperCollins Children's Books, is directed by Helena Middleton and Jesse Jones and uses original songs, live music and a menagerie of creatures little and large to bring the iconic stories to life. Mog The Forgetful Cat held its World Premiere at Royal & Derngate, Northampton, last year. The cast consists of Tom England, Kerry Lovell, Jesse Meadows, Ben Vardy, Max Gallagher, Georgina Goodchild and Maria Goodman.



'Bother that cat!' Mog is a very forgetful cat. She forgets that she has a cat flap, she forgets that she's already eaten her supper, and she forgets that cats don't have eggs for breakfast every day. But Mog's forgetfulness can come in handy... Join Mog and the Thomas family, on a journey through one year in the life of a really remarkable cat, as she catches a burglar, gatecrashes a cat show, goes to the V.E.T. and gets to eat lots and lots of eggs. Everyone's favourite cat might be forgetful, but she certainly has a lot of adventures, and she loves her family very much.



The Co-Directors are Helena Middleton & Jesse Jones, Composer & Musical Director is Joey Hickman, Show Musical Director is Max Gallagher, Designer is Laura McEwen, Sound Designer is Beth Duke, Lighting Designer is Rajiv Pattani and Movement Director is Catriona Giles, with Additional Casting by Saffeya Shebli. Mog the Forgetful Cat was devised by Tom England, Joey Hickman, Jesse Jones, Helena Middleton, Hanora Kamen, Kerry Lovell, Jesse Meadows, Robyn Sinclair and Ben Vardy. Additional devising by Tom Brennan, Emily Greenslade and James Newton.



Mog the Forgetful Cat will also be performed at Worthing Theatres on 6-7 May, Belgrade Theatre Coventry on 30 May-03 Jun, Exeter Northcott on 16-18 Jun, Newbury Corn Exchange on 25 Jun and The Old Vic on 11-29 Jul.



Based on the bestselling Mog picture book series by Judith Kerr, published by HarperCollins Children's Books.

