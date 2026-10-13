MAGICFEST 2026 Will Come to Edinburgh This Christmas

NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The programme has been announced for the 17th Edinburgh International Magic Festival, with its main events running from 19 to 30 December, where magic comes in all shapes and sizes - from spectacular theatre shows to performances for an audience of just one, with experimental surprises, family favourites and curious exhibitions along the way.

Topping the bill is Magical Christmas, bringing together Edinburgh's own award-winning physicist-turned-magician Kevin Quantum and Britain's Got Talent Grand Finalist Ben Hart, who helped create magic for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning. Joined by special guests, they'll deliver a spectacular celebration of magic, illusions, storytelling and original inventions.

Kevin Quantum, co-founder and programming director, said: 'The world needs more magic - this year at MagicFest we want to help people rediscover a sense of joy and wonder.

'It's a festival for all ages, bringing a touch of the unexpected and encouraging people to discover magic in places they might never have thought to look.'

There's plenty to discover on stage too, with Fringe favourites Dan Bastianelli and Tim Licata alongside exciting up-and-coming Edinburgh magician Jamie Leonard.

Vincent Gambini returns to MagicFest with his acclaimed This Is Not a Magic Show, a playful theatrical performance that turns the conventions of magic on their head. He also presents Close-up, an intriguing performance for an audience of just one in the middle of a busy café.

Then there's the ever-wonderful Tricky Ricky, one of Edinburgh's best-loved children's entertainers, celebrating an incredible 30 years of magical entertainment with a special anniversary show. Magic School also makes a welcome return, with Headmaster Gary James back to teach young sorcerers a few tricks and help them make new friends.

There's something for all ages, even the very youngest, with Harvest Moon, a gentle, immersive performance for babies aged 5-18 months. Performed by Ainsley Hamill and Josie Duncan, it blends movement and magic with traditional Gaelic song, harp and percussion.

And it's not all happening on stage. For a more immersive experience, there's Edinburgh Magic with Kevin Quantum, where a small and select audience can enjoy remarkable magic (often inspired by the city itself) while sipping prosecco in The Caledonian Edinburgh's elegant Versailles Suite.

Or there's The Secret Room at Lauriston Castle, where a changing cast of magicians will perform astonishing tricks in the castle's atmospheric historic rooms - and reveal secrets from its mysterious past.

Professor Richard Wiseman explores the stranger side of magic with The Bag, an experimental show inspired by the bizarre true story of a student who attended classes inside a large opaque bag in 1967. He also curates two free exhibitions, featuring rare photographs of Houdini in Edinburgh and interactive optical illusions from his hugely popular Quirkology project.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 16 Hrs 08 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming