LION Arrives at the Assembly Rooms for Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022

Lion, is a funny, skilful and slightly disturbed one man circus show. The show honours traditional circus with a touch of splatter from horror films. This physical comedy mixes together circus, astonishing magic, music and horror. Lion is a delightful joyride that can be enjoyed by young people and adults alike. Welcome to our twisted circus!

Performer Marc Gassot said: "We are so happy to come to Edinburgh to explore the Scottish sense of black humour with our Lion show. We feel privileged to be able to bring our warn humour from a cold country of Finland. Laughter is the best therapy for the dark times. The Lion show really knows how to make people feel good. Our show is like a bubbling volcano! Come to see it!"

CREATIVE TEAM

Performer: Marc Gassot

Music: Karl Sinkkonen

Director: Sanna Silvennoinen

Light design: Juho Rahijärvi

Costume design: Kati Mantere

Set design: Mantere + Rahijärvi

Produced by Circo Aereo, Mimexplosion and From Start to Finnish

Finnish actor and mime artist Marc Gassot has studied in Theater Academy Finland, École Internationale de Thèâtre de Jacques Lecoq and École Philippe Gaulier. He has worked as an actor in several films, tv series and theatre productions. Gassot has been awarded as the best theatre actor in 2014 and he is currently working with Finnish National Theatre.

Musician, composer and producer Karl Sinkkonen has been working widely within the Finnish music scene since the 90's. Besides theatre productions, Sinkkonen has composed and produced music for commercials, tv and films.

Gassot's and Sinkkonen's previous collaboration, 'Dark Side of the Mime' won the Best Theatrical Act of Finland award 2014 and has been successfully touring in Europe since its premier in 2014.

Mimexplosion is new physical comedy company from Helsinki founded by Marc Gassot and Karl Sinkkonen in 2019. Lion, the weird and magical abracadabra circus show is their first show in collaboration with Circo Aereo.

Lion is part of the From Start to Finnish programme at the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

