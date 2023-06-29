Krystal Evans: THE HOTTEST GIRL AT BURN CAMP To Play At Edinburgh Fringe 2023

Krystal Evans: The Hottest Girl at Burn Camp will be performed at 7.35pm in Monkey Barrel (Hive 2) from: 2nd- 27th August (not 15th)

By: Jun. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
National Youth Orchestras Of Scotland Reveal British Conductor Catherine Larsen-Maguire As Photo 2 National Youth Orchestras Of Scotland Reveal British Conductor Catherine Larsen-Maguire As New Music Director
OPTIMISTIC: Elizabeth Holmes Comes to ZOO Southside Photo 3 OPTIMISTIC: Elizabeth Holmes Comes to ZOO Southside
EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Drag and Cabaret Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Drag and Cabaret

Krystal Evans: THE HOTTEST GIRL AT BURN CAMP To Play At Edinburgh Fringe 2023

Krystal Evans: THE HOTTEST GIRL AT BURN CAMP To Play At Edinburgh Fringe 2023

Edinburgh based Krystal Evans (Scot Squad, BBC's Comedy Underground) is set to debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer with her brand new, much anticipated show 'The Hottest Girl at Burn Camp'.

This extraordinary debut hour, written after an intense period of post-natal depression stirred up childhood memories, finds the humour and warmth in Krystal's retelling of some truly harrowing life experiences. There's the escape from a house fire during her childhood, death, tragedy, a strained (to say the least) relationship with her mother, mental illness, and how all of this has ironically made her life funnier.

An American comedian based in the UK, Krystal's sharp cynicism and confidence on stage is exhilarating and has seen her make it to the final of competitions such as Leicester Mercury New Comedian of the Year and Scottish Comedian of The Year both in 2019. In March this year an early version of this show received an honourable mention for the Glasgow Comedy Festival Sir Billy Connolly Award.

She has recently also been the tour support for Stewart Francis and Zoe Lyons. Her TV and Radio appearances include BBC's Comedy Underground, Scot Squad, Breaking the News, BBC New Comedy Award, Bad Influencer with Mark Nelson and Socially Distant with Susan Calman.

Krystal Evans: The Hottest Girl at Burn Camp will be performed at 7.35pm in Monkey Barrel (Hive 2) from: x 2nd- 27th August (not 15th)

Booking Link: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
Paul Chowdhry Makes Edinburgh Fringe Debut With FAMILY FRIENDLY COMEDIAN Photo
Paul Chowdhry Makes Edinburgh Fringe Debut With FAMILY FRIENDLY COMEDIAN

Award winning comedian and PudCast host Paul Chowdhry makes his highly anticipated return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe - his first full month run in 11 years. This year, Paul will be bringing his hit show ‘Family Friendly Comedian*’, following a nationwide sold-out tour which he later extended due to phenomenal demand. 

2
THE QUALITY OF MERCY Comes to Edinburgh in August Photo
THE QUALITY OF MERCY Comes to Edinburgh in August

Edwin Flay's psychological study of general practitioner and serial killer Dr Harold Shipman follows his final hours as he prepares to take his life. 

3
THE GOOD DAD (A LOVE STORY) Comes to Edinburgh Photo
THE GOOD DAD (A LOVE STORY) Comes to Edinburgh

Inspired by real-life events from the 1980s, this haunting family drama will see one actor take on the roles of a mother and her identical twin daughters, Donna and Carol. Nominated for Lead Performance, New Play and Best Director at the Off West End Awards 2021, The Good Dad is presented in association with the charity Victim Support. 

4
National Youth Orchestras Of Scotland Reveal British Conductor Catherine Larsen-Maguire As Photo
National Youth Orchestras Of Scotland Reveal British Conductor Catherine Larsen-Maguire As New Music Director

The National Youth Orchestras of Scotland has announced Catherine Larsen-Maguire as new Music Director of the NYOS orchestras. This newly created post, inspired by two critically acclaimed NYOS performances conducted by Catherine in Spring 2023, will see her lead the orchestras from 2024 for a three-year tenure.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion Video
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Showgirls and Spies
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/03-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ian Smith: Work In Progress
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/01-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roast Battle (+ Live Stream)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/04-7/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Unforgettable Girl
Pleasance Courtyard (Beneath) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucky Pigeons
Underbelly's Circus Hub on the Meadows (8/04-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alfie Brown: Red Flags Galore!
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/28-11/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LORENZO
Summerhall (Anatomy Lecture Theatre) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kieran Hodgson: Big In Scotland (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/16-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sex Talks
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/02-8/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sam Lake: Aspiring DILF (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/28-7/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You