Krystal Evans: THE HOTTEST GIRL AT BURN CAMP To Play At Edinburgh Fringe 2023

Edinburgh based Krystal Evans (Scot Squad, BBC's Comedy Underground) is set to debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer with her brand new, much anticipated show 'The Hottest Girl at Burn Camp'.

This extraordinary debut hour, written after an intense period of post-natal depression stirred up childhood memories, finds the humour and warmth in Krystal's retelling of some truly harrowing life experiences. There's the escape from a house fire during her childhood, death, tragedy, a strained (to say the least) relationship with her mother, mental illness, and how all of this has ironically made her life funnier.

An American comedian based in the UK, Krystal's sharp cynicism and confidence on stage is exhilarating and has seen her make it to the final of competitions such as Leicester Mercury New Comedian of the Year and Scottish Comedian of The Year both in 2019. In March this year an early version of this show received an honourable mention for the Glasgow Comedy Festival Sir Billy Connolly Award.

She has recently also been the tour support for Stewart Francis and Zoe Lyons. Her TV and Radio appearances include BBC's Comedy Underground, Scot Squad, Breaking the News, BBC New Comedy Award, Bad Influencer with Mark Nelson and Socially Distant with Susan Calman.

Krystal Evans: The Hottest Girl at Burn Camp will be performed at 7.35pm in Monkey Barrel (Hive 2) from: x 2nd- 27th August (not 15th)

Booking Link: Click Here