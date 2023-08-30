King's Theatre, Glasgow Announces Panto Cast of SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS And New Partnership

The King's Theatre, Glasgow will welcome Darren Brownlie, Blythe Jandoo, Liz Ewing and Christopher Jordan-Marshall to the cast of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, produced by Crossroads Pantomimes.

The Scottish performers will take to The King's Theatre stage from Thursday 2 December 2023 to Sunday 7 January 2024 joining much-loved panto legends, Elaine C Smith as Nurse Mary and Johnny Mac as Muddles, in a glittering festive family panto treat for all ages.

Darren Brownlie and Blythe Jandoo return to The King's for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs following panto-tastic performances in last year's Beauty and the Beast. This year Darren plays the mischievous Man in the Mirror and Blythe takes on the title role of Snow White. They will be joined by King's Theatre newcomer Liz Ewing as The Wicked Queen. Liz is no stranger to boos and hisses though, having previously played the role at the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh. Christopher Jordan-Marshall, who was last seen at The King's in Cinderella, makes a regal return as the Prince.

Darren has worked extensively in Scottish theatre, including performances with National Theatre of Scotland and the Tron Theatre and is a series regular in River City (BBC Scotland). Blythe will be performing in Gypsy (Pitlochry Festival Theatre) with recent theatre credits including A Mother's Song (MacRobert Arts Centre) and The Secret Garden, The Maggie Wall and Sunshine on Leith (Pitlochry Festival Theatre). Liz's previous theatre work includes Follies (National Theatre), Gypsy (Savoy Theatre), Priscilla Queen of the Desert (Palace Theatre) and numerous TV appearances including The Nest and Doctors (BBC). Christopher's theatre work includes 9 (Savoy Theatre) Mamma Mia (Novello Theatre) and Still Game Live (SSE Hydro).

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs promises audiences an abundance of comedy, sensational song and dance numbers, fabulous costumes and stunning scenery. With a magical mirror, The Magnificent Seven and audience participation (oh yes there is!) you have the perfect recipe to outwit the Wicked Queen and let love prevail in the fairest panto in the land.

The King's Theatre Pantomime has been produced by Crossroads Pantomimes, the world's biggest pantomime producer, since 2017 with Elaine C Smith and Johnny Mac anchors in creating the festive magic.

Cala Homes (West) sponsor Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

The King's Theatre Glasgow is thrilled to announce that Cala Homes (West) is sponsoring, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The brand-new sponsor partnership will help to support The King's Theatre's iconic annual pantomime locally in creating a fabulous festive family treat. Last year, Beauty and the Beast was enjoyed by over 90,000 theatregoers.

The collaboration with Cala marks the award-winning homebuilder's commitment to Glasgow since it moved its HQ to Sauchiehall Street at the end of last year and bolsters its community pledge to Glasgow and the surrounding suburbs.

Liana Canavan, Sales & Marketing Director at Cala Homes (West), said: “We are absolutely thrilled to come on board as headline sponsor of Glasgow's most iconic pantomime at the King's Theatre. It really is an institution in the city, cherished by young and old, and a much-loved treat held dear by many families around Glasgow and the west each year. It's a true honour to partner with them and support this beloved tradition for 2023.

“This partnership signals just one of the ways we are showing our commitment to the city, but we are truly delighted to do so and look forward to the fun and exciting journey that lies ahead.”

Suzanne McLellan, Head of Sales & Development at The King's Theatre, said: "We're delighted that this year's pantomime will be supported locally by Cala Homes (West).

“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is the perfect festive treat for all the family. We look forward to working in partnership with the team at Cala Homes (West) to help us create an unforgettable panto experience for audiences at The King's Theatre, Glasgow”.