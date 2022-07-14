Judging Panel For Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Awards 2022 Announced Today

Today Nica Burns, the longstanding Producer and Director of Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Awards, has unveiled the judging panel for the coveted Awards at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August. The Awards are celebrating 40 years of discovering the rising stars of comedy. The judging panel for 2022 consists of seven leading industry professionals and three passionate comedy punters representing the public.

This year the panel will be chaired by Adnan Ahmed, Producer, Sky Studios Comedy, and consists of:

Adnan Ahmed, Chair: Producer, Sky Studios Comedy

Cherie Cunningham: Channel Director, Dave

Ashley Davies: Freelance Arts Journalist, Metro Scotland and Times Scotland's Alba

Joe Hullait: Commissioning Executive, Channel 4 Comedy

Isobel Lewis: Comedy Critic and Culture Journalist, Independent

Dominic Maxwell: Comedy Critic, The Times

Pete Strauss: Executive Producer, BBC Studios Audio

Paul Abbey: Public Competition Winner

Jo Kinsella: Public Competition Winner

Monique May Munroe: Public Competition Winner

The nominations for Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Awards will be announced on Wednesday 24th August, and the winners revealed at a ceremony on Saturday 27th August at the Dovecot Studios.

The Awards categories are:

Best Comedy Show - with a cash prize of £10,000

Best Newcomer - with a cash prize of £5,000

Panel Prize - with a cash prize of £5,000

Nica Burns said: "After a two-year worldwide hiatus, the renowned Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Awards are delighted to be back with an exciting and experienced judging panel looking forward to discovering new talent in 2022. Along with Dave, who return as proud sponsors of the Awards this August, we are celebrating 40 years of an incredibly rich comedy heritage. Over the four decades many of our nominees and winners have become household names in the UK and internationally. We are proud of them all."

A full history of the winners and nominees, eligibility rules and all other details about the Awards can be found at: www.comedyawards.co.uk