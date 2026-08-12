THE LETTERMAN to Bring All-Ages Show to Edinburgh
The all-ages production marks a new show from the group.
The Letterman, the newest work from Blue Man Group veteran Bryce Flint-Somerville, is pleased to make its UK debut this August.
The Letterman is exploding from the burgeoning clown scene of Boston to debut at the Billiard Room at Gilded Balloon Teviot from August 5th through 31st (11:45). This 45 minute play is performed by clown Bryce Flint-Somerville, whose credits include the Blue Man Group and Broken Planet Show.
Alphabet not behaving? Call the Letterman, the world's best alphabetarian! Award-winning clown Bryce Flint-Somerville (Blue Man Group, Barroz) will have you in hysterics as he battles, cajoles and pleads his way to getting his letters in line. Combining clown, puppetry and audience participation, The Letterman is a blast for children and adults of all ages!
Tickets to the The Letterman are £11 and available now online.
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