EDINBURGH 2026: Review: EDINBURGH DAYS, St Bride's Community Centre

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It was a pleasure to witness the triumphant return of Edinburgh Days. A gripping tale of love, violence, and the moral ambiguity of survival, soundtracked by the incredible Brian Spence. He even filled in for an injured castmate at short notice and sang the melodious earworms himself. Against the backdrop of a well-thought-out impressionist set, the characters tug at the threads of their complex relationships, discovering what it means to be family. At the centre of it all is MacGregor, a fascinating villain with motives out in the open and a knack for charming his enemies.

Having worked out a few teething issues after its debut last year, the show felt much smoother and better developed. Davie and Catriona’s love story grew beautifully from their new duet, and Jean’s fears were played out more realistically across the board, but the story still lacks a little purpose, and they had the most technical issues I’ve seen in a long time. The fringe is known for its not quite fit for purpose venues and it adds to the fun; however, this is a full auditorium with sound and lighting for days. Without wanting to clip any wings, I would like to see either an increase in depth or a reigning in to meet the limits of the venue’s capacity.

It’s certainly refreshing to see Scottish music at the heart of a Regency-era show, and even better to see pretty accurate costuming. A timeless tale, the show explores the many facets of religious and moral beliefs, how they collide, and how marriage can be a risk with a material cost. It’s about as child friendly as a musical about prostitutes can be, but great for the rest of the family. Whether you’re a celtic rock fan, a history buff, or interested in morally grey characters, this show provides an evening of enjoyment that might even make you believe in love.

Edinburgh Days runs at St Bride's Community Centre until 30 August

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