EDINBURGH 2026: Review: COLIN CLOUD: HOAX at Pleasance Courtyard, The Grand

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World renowned mentalist and Fringe favourite Colin Cloud returns to Edinburgh with Hoax, his highly anticipated new show which challenges perceptions of truth, belief and reality. Following years of sell out Fringe performances and a hugely successful career spanning Las Vegas, the West End and television appearances, Cloud brings his distinctive blend of jaw dropping mentalism, psychological insight and comedy to the Pleasance Grand. In Hoax, assumptions are dismantled, reality is bent and the audience is invited to seriously question just how much it can trust its own mind.



Colin Cloud sets up an atmosphere like nobody else. Upon entry into the Hoax performance space, the audience witnesses Cloud seriously assessing a chessboard and the anticipation in the room is palpable. Having witnessed the wonder of Colin Cloud in his previous shows, he remains a master of poise, confidence, spectacle and richly enjoyable comedic asides. Cloud begins by explaining to the vast crowd that the human condition means the best type of magic is just believable enough for the mind to relate, accept and ultimately believe. And so the audience enters his highly anticipated Hoax show, and is led down a path to reflect on how our minds are drawn to synchronicity, pattern recognition, confidence and observation.

The audience is invited to become introspective and work through the inaccuracies of their memories. Cloud shares that every time one recalls memories, one may be over developing the narrative and therefore perhaps they should reconsider their memories for clarity and reliability, a thought which is unsettling but truthful. Hoax concentrates on trickery, suggestion and mind reading members of the audience.

A highlight is a ‘thousand objects task’ which is incredibly impressive. Cloud states this is a show about how connected we are and he openly reveals a little about suggestion, tricks and the intricate structure of foolery. Hoax is mesmerising, exciting, astounding and revels in misdirection,

While the focus remains firmly on mentalism, there is perhaps scope for Cloud to explore more illusion, sleight of hand and visual spectacle in future shows, to add further variation to his already mesmerising work.

Hoax is also a show which is disorienting in an exciting way, as it effortlessly builds wonder and tension which is of course no easy task and overtly creates an hour of a gasping audience. Cloud’s enormous strength is his self assured charisma. Hoax is enthralling, portrays wonder in the area of mind reading, engages throughout and is led by a first class showman.



Colin Cloud: Hoax runs at Pleasance, Grand until 30 August at 7.30pm- 8.30pm.

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