Jill Crovisier  Makes UK Debut With THE HIDDEN GARDEN at Summerhall  

Award-winning multidisciplinary dance artist Jill Crovisier will make her UK debut with The Hidden Garden at Summerhall. The performance is part of the first official Luxembourg Showcase of dance at the festival, bringing three movement artists to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024.

Choreographed and performed by award-winning dance artist Jill Crovisier, The Hidden Garden is a visually rich solo work which takes inspiration from the gothic novel, fantasy literature and the customs of modern life to create a world which is surreal, yet grounded in reality.



The UK premiere of the work will see performances run from Tuesday 13 - Monday 26 August at Summerhall as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, seeing Crovisier return to the work for the first time since she originated the role in 2016.



Since then, The Hidden Garden has been performed by dancers of different ages, genders and styles, including Sami Aleksanteri Similä, Samuli Emery and Gianmaria Girotto and Crovisier herself, who last performed the role in France in 2023.

Crovisier’s artistic approach is based on personal experience, observation, and a strong connection to society and people. She makes work that is contemporary, inclusive, emotionally engaged and stylised, furthering her aim of welcoming audiences who may not engage with contemporary dance.



Crovisier was born in Luxembourg in 1987 and graduated in ballet and contemporary dance from the Conservatory of Esch-sur-Alzette in Luxembourg, before continuing her studies in places includingChina, France, Indonesia and the United States. She has been working as a professional dancer since 2007, and as a choreographer, videographer, and sound creator since 2013.



As an artist she is passionate about exploring the intersections of choreographic writing, sound design, and cultural exchange collaborations. In 2021, she further shared her passion and perspective on the power of dance with a TEDX talk titled ‘Culture's innovation: access to self-expression through dance’. This incentive is shared by her company JC movement production which she founded in 2013, who strive to connect people through art and share the message that ‘What moves us, makes us the mover we are.’



Funded by the Ministry of Culture Luxembourg, the company takes a multidisciplinary approach to contemporary art and dance and has produced dance pieces, short films, sound creations and photography, as well as community work and dance therapy projects. Working with both professional and non-professional artists, the company has toured around the world and given over a hundred collaborators a platform to express themselves and exchange ideas. Crucial to the company’s ethos is the creation and maintenance of safe and respectful work environments.

The Luxembourg Showcase will come to Edinburgh courtesy of Kultur | lx – Arts Council Luxembourg, an initiative created in July 2020 by the country’s Ministry of Culture with the aim of supporting, promoting and developing the Luxembourgish cultural scene. In addition to Crovisier, Simone Mousset and Giovanni Zazzera are also performing works as part of the Showcase. While these artists differ in style and career stage, they share a fresh approach and strong individual visual identities.

Alongside Crovisier, the creative team includes Steve Demuth/Grand Theater de la Ville de Luxembourg (light creation) and Nina Schaeffer/Nico Tremblay (tour technicians).



Talking about the work, creator Jill Crovisier said:

‘The Hidden Garden was born out of the need to dive into my deepest imagination, expressing encounters I have faced as a young woman who has travelled around the world. As a work it is an honest connection to my mind and my physicality, but also a connector to people and our stories.



I embark on a journey with this work each time it is performed, as it is part of my artistic development as a maker, performer and human being.’



