Indepen-dance Wins Community Organisation Award at National Diversity Awards
The organisation was recognised for its community impact in the disability category.
Indepen-dance has won the Community Organisation Award for Disability at this year's National Diversity Awards in association with HSBC UK. It's a huge achievement as from over 85,000 nominees, 153 finalists in 15 categories, they were named in recognition of their dedication to advancing equality, diversity and inclusion.
Indepen-dance is an award-winning inclusive dance company founded in 1996 by Karen Anderson MBE, whose vision of access, participation and integration has shaped its national and international reputation. The organisation provides high-quality creative movement and dance opportunities for disabled and nondisabled people of all ages, delivering weekly classes, training events and performance pathways that promote wellbeing, confidence and artistic development. With over 350 participants and four inclusive performance companies, including a professional touring ensemble, Indepen-dance demonstrates that disability is no barrier to creative excellence. Its commitment to inclusion extends to its workforce, with almost half of staff identifying as disabled, ensuring authentic representation at every level.
Now in their 15th year, the annual National Diversity Awards bring a beacon of hope as they highlight the great work being done by individuals and organisations committed to diversity. As the recent damaging and shortsighted rhetoric risks making some people feel disenfranchised by DEI, this year's awards are more important than ever.
Winners were announced on 18 September 2026 at the prestigious National Diversity Awards in the stunning Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, hosted by television presenter and author Konnie Huq.
'I'm genuinely honoured to host the National Diversity Awards on their 15th anniversary,' says Konnie Huq. 'Growing up in a British-Bangladeshi family, I didn't always see people who looked like me or shared my experiences represented on screen or celebrated in wider society. So, standing on this stage, recognising people who are breaking barriers and lifting others up, feels deeply personal. These awards remind us how powerful it is when every community is seen, valued and given space to shine.'
Photo Credit: David Easton.
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