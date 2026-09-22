Indepen-dance Wins Community Organisation Award at National Diversity Awards

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Indepen-dance has won the Community Organisation Award for Disability at this year's National Diversity Awards in association with HSBC UK. It's a huge achievement as from over 85,000 nominees, 153 finalists in 15 categories, they were named in recognition of their dedication to advancing equality, diversity and inclusion.

Indepen-dance is an award-winning inclusive dance company founded in 1996 by Karen Anderson MBE, whose vision of access, participation and integration has shaped its national and international reputation. The organisation provides high-quality creative movement and dance opportunities for disabled and nondisabled people of all ages, delivering weekly classes, training events and performance pathways that promote wellbeing, confidence and artistic development. With over 350 participants and four inclusive performance companies, including a professional touring ensemble, Indepen-dance demonstrates that disability is no barrier to creative excellence. Its commitment to inclusion extends to its workforce, with almost half of staff identifying as disabled, ensuring authentic representation at every level.

Now in their 15th year, the annual National Diversity Awards bring a beacon of hope as they highlight the great work being done by individuals and organisations committed to diversity. As the recent damaging and shortsighted rhetoric risks making some people feel disenfranchised by DEI, this year's awards are more important than ever.

Winners were announced on 18 September 2026 at the prestigious National Diversity Awards in the stunning Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, hosted by television presenter and author Konnie Huq.

'I'm genuinely honoured to host the National Diversity Awards on their 15th anniversary,' says Konnie Huq. 'Growing up in a British-Bangladeshi family, I didn't always see people who looked like me or shared my experiences represented on screen or celebrated in wider society. So, standing on this stage, recognising people who are breaking barriers and lifting others up, feels deeply personal. These awards remind us how powerful it is when every community is seen, valued and given space to shine.'



Photo Credit: David Easton.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 18 Hrs 19 Min 06 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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