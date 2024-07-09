Hong Kong Based Company Brings MUST I CRY to Edinburgh Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From a Hong Kong based company originally founded in Scotland comes a tale of memory, moving away from British rule, and a rhino called Sudan. Inspired by the writings of renowned Hong Kong author Xi Xi, Must I Cry is a story of three sides: a defining portrait of a city transitioning away from British rule and the loss that comes with a city that constantly changes; a daughter dealing with the loss of her father; and the story of the last male northern white rhinoceros, Sudan, whose death marked the end of a species on the brink of extinction. Through the interweaving of texts and narratives presented in a poetic form, accompanied by live music and projections, this performance aims to explore the themes of memory and disappearance in an ever-changing urban city. The show is directed by celebrated director and performer Bonni Chan, who last appeared in at the Fringe more than 20 years ago in The Overcoat.

Bonni Chan said, "Coming back to Fringe this summer is a very special occasion for the company because Theatre du Pif was formed and developed in Edinburgh. And this year I am very excited to be bringing my best collaborators, my set designers who I've worked with for a long time, and my lighting designer, and also live musician. We're bringing one story which is really close to all of our hearts, because it's based on the city we are living in Hong Kong, and this very fast changing city. And the subject matter is also about memory and loss in a fast changing city, and how the central character can maybe find a way to transcend this nostalgia and find new strength in her daily life in the future."

Theatre du Pif was formed in Scotland in 1992 by Bonni Chan and Sean Curran, and for three years they conducted daily classes, taught professional and community groups and devised productions that toured around the UK and Europe. In 1995, Theatre du Pif relocated to Hong Kong and became known for its cross-cultural heritage and bilingual productions performing in Cantonese, English or both. Taking theatre into the community has been a key element of the company's work and they facilitated a series of community theatre projects including three devised productions with a group of housewives from Hong Kong and Diversity (2002) commissioned by the Scottish Arts Council to celebrate cultural diversity in Scotland. They were last at the Fringe more than 20 years ago with The Overcoat (2001), and their previous two shows were Fish Heads and Tales (1995) and Melting Wings (1992).

Hong Kong Soul is a contemporary platform created by TS Crew to showcase the diversity and unique talents of Hong Kong artists. Shows at last year's successful pilot included No Dragon No Lion, Diary VII: The Story of...... and Fall and Flow. This year, they're presenting three shows: No Dragon No Lion (C venues), It's Not My Body: Chapter 3.5 / This Is at Dance Base, and Must I Cry (Paradise at Augustines).

Must I Cry is at Paradise in Augustine - The Sanctuary, 19 - 25 Aug 2024, 20.45 (21.45). For tickets go to https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/must-i-cry

