Graeae Announces SIGNAL FIRES Project

The virtual bonfire event takes place on the evening of November 7.

As part of the national UK touring theatre companies joint initiative Signal Fires, today Graeae Theatre Company is inviting audiences across the UK to join in their virtual bonfire this autumn.

With a call to reimagine the future together, the company will be hosting an online event to households across the UK on the evening of November 7 and ahead of this will be sending out a special Bonfire Night Kit to ensure that everyone can participate in a traditional autumn experience.



On the night itself, participants will be invited to join in with a night of celebration on zoom, led by Deaf and disabled artists, which will include live storytelling, sing-and-sign-along and interactive games on Saturday 7 November. The new campfire song will be written by actor, musician and star of Graeae's Reasons to Be Cheerful, John Kelly and the event will be presented by theatre makers Nickie Miles-Wildin and Daryl Beeton.

Accompanying this explosive mix of live entertainment, the Bonfire Night Kits, which are conceived by theatre designer Nikki Charlesworth (Ramps on The Moon, Graeae - Reasons To Be Cheerful), will offer an array of interactive entertainment including campfire story starter kits written by Sarah Gonnet (Graeae's Write to Play programme), a cake to bake, drawings to colour inand other autumnal goodies to make the perfect bonfire night in!

Graeae's Associate Director - Nickie Miles-Wildin says, "Graeae are really excited to be part of Signal Fires event. At a time when many disabled people are shielding and feeling uncertain of the future it's an opportunity to come together, share stories, have fun and remind ourselves that our creative fires are burning and will continue to light up the world. We are not forgotten."

Participants are invited to sign up to receive their very own bonfire night kit here www.graeae.org/signal-fires, by Friday 19 October at 6pm.

All online activity will be creatively audio described, sign language interpreted and captioned.

A £5 voluntary donation at justgiving.com/graeae is suggested, but not compulsory.

Creative team:

Nickie Miles-Wildin - Director

Nickie Miles-Wildin & Daryl Beeton - Presenters

Sarah Gonnet - Storywriter

Nikki Charlesworth - Designer

John Kelly - Songwriter & Musician

Other creative team and cast to be announced.

