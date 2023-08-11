Fishamble: The New Play Company wins Fringe First Award For HEAVEN by Eugene O'Brien

It has just been announced that Fishamble: The New Play Company has been awarded a Scotsman's Fringe First Award for Heaven by Eugene O'Brien starring Andrew Bennett and Janet Moran and directed by Jim Culleton. Heaven is running at Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh until 27th August.

This is Fishamble's fourth Fringe First Award, the others being for Silent and Underneath by Pat Kinevane and The Wheelchair on My Face by Sonya Kelly.

Speaking just after the announcement of the award today Jim Culleton said, "I am absolutely thrilled that Fishamble has won a Fringe First award for Heaven for Eugene O’Brien. We are so proud to present this beautiful play, and delighted it is connecting so strongly with audiences here. Thanks so much to the Scotsman and Fringe First judges. We are so proud to present Heaven as part of this year‘s Culture Ireland Showcase at the Traverse."

About Heaven

Twenty years after the premiere of his acclaimed play, EDEN, Eugene O’Brien again looks to County Offaly as the location for this new, hilariously funny, and deeply moving work.

Mairead and Mal are struggling to keep their marriage together. Perhaps attending a wedding will help, or it might raise questions that are difficult to answer. This poignant, funny, beautiful, new play set over the weekend of a local wedding is full of humanity.

Fishamble: The New Play Company discovers, develops and produces new plays of national importance with a global reach. It has toured its productions to audiences throughout Ireland, and to 19 other countries. It champions the role of the playwright, typically supporting over 50% of the writers of all new plays produced on the island of Ireland each year. Fishamble has received many awards in Ireland and internationally, including an Olivier Award. fishamble.com