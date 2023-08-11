Fishamble: The New Play Company wins Fringe First Award For HEAVEN by Eugene O'Brien

Heaven is running at Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh until 27th August.

By: Aug. 11, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 2 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Fishamble: The New Play Company wins Fringe First Award For HEAVEN by Eugene O'Brien

It has just been announced that Fishamble: The New Play Company has been awarded a Scotsman's Fringe First Award for Heaven by Eugene O'Brien starring Andrew Bennett and Janet Moran and directed by Jim Culleton. Heaven is running at Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh until 27th August.

This is Fishamble's fourth Fringe First Award, the others being for Silent and Underneath by Pat Kinevane and The Wheelchair on My Face by Sonya Kelly.

Speaking just after the announcement of the award today Jim Culleton said, "I am absolutely thrilled that Fishamble has won a Fringe First award for Heaven for Eugene O’Brien. We are so proud to present this beautiful play, and delighted it is connecting so strongly with audiences here. Thanks so much to the Scotsman and Fringe First judges. We are so proud to present Heaven as part of this year‘s Culture Ireland Showcase at the Traverse."

About Heaven

Twenty years after the premiere of his acclaimed play, EDEN, Eugene O’Brien again looks to County Offaly as the location for this new, hilariously funny, and deeply moving work.

Mairead and Mal are struggling to keep their marriage together. Perhaps attending a wedding will help, or it might raise questions that are difficult to answer. This poignant, funny, beautiful, new play set over the weekend of a local wedding is full of humanity.

Fishamble: The New Play Company discovers, develops and produces new plays of national importance with a global reach. It has toured its productions to audiences throughout Ireland, and to 19 other countries. It champions the role of the playwright, typically supporting over 50% of the writers of all new plays produced on the island of Ireland each year. Fishamble has received many awards in Ireland and internationally, including an Olivier Award. fishamble.com 



RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SIAPA YANG BAWA MELAYU AKU PERGI? (WHO TOOK MY MALAY AWAY?), Summe Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SIAPA YANG BAWA MELAYU AKU PERGI? (WHO TOOK MY MALAY AWAY?), Summerhall

Faizal Abdullah launches an engaging, thought-provoking, unique and deeply personal exploration of Malay identity in Singapore through his performative lecture Siapa Yang Bawa Melayu Aku Pergi? (Who Took My Malay Away?)

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TONES: A HIP-HOP OPERA, Pleasance Courtyard Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TONES: A HIP-HOP OPERA, Pleasance Courtyard

Tones: A Hip-Hop Opera marks fifty years of Hip Hop wonderfully by sticking to the roots of the music all the while showing just how far it has come.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: OSCAR AT THE CROWN, Assembly George Square Gardens Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: OSCAR AT THE CROWN, Assembly George Square Gardens

A queer immersive nightclub musical based on the life of Oscar Wilde? In theory, this sounds incredible. In practice, I’m not completely convinced. Did I have fun? Yes. Did I know what was going on? Questionable.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ON YOUR BIKE, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ON YOUR BIKE, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose

The Edinburgh Fringe truly demonstrates that anything can be a musical. Whether it’s recent political events, or a modern cultural phenomenon, On Your Bike gives the humble delivery driver a moment in the spotlight. After winning a best musical award at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2021, the show returns to Edinburgh for another spin – pun intended.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive Video: First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence Video Exclusive Video: First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains! Video
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut Video
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Great Ruckus
Pleasance Courtyard (Baby Grand) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Millénniables
theSpaceUK (8/14-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NewsRevue (HMS Unthinkable)
Pleasance Courtyard (Grand) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# stark bollock naked
Assembly Roxy (Downstairs) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello Kitty Must Die
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pierre Novellie: Why Can't I Just Enjoy Things?
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alfie Brown: Red Flags Galore!
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/28-11/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ben Pope: Holy Cow
Monkey Barrel Comedy (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Anything That We Wanted To Be
Summerhall (Cairns Lecture Theatre) (8/02-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You