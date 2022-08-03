Feature: ELEVATOR FRINGE, Part Three: Make Haste! The Fringe is Upon Us!

Antigone: The Musical @ theSpace @ Surgeon's Hall, 15th - 20th August, 4.25 PM, 22nd - 27th August, 7.20 PM

Antigone: The Musical is a new musical m ixing ancient Greek tragedy and modern comedy- plus, of course, a socialist revolution!

When Antigone's brother dies in battle, the new King Creon declares him a traitor and forbids him to be buried. Anyone who disobeys is to be killed. But that's not going to stop Antigone...

It's a story of sisterhood, rebellion and standing up for what's right, packed to the brim with catchy songs that will have you humming all the way home. Brought to you by a young, female/queer-led company, Antigone: The Musical promises to be an absolute riot!

What's the worst thing you can imagine happening during your show?

I have a recurring nightmare where one of our six-foot-tall Greek pillars falls over and crushes someone.

Performers: Sukanya Subramaniyan, Marianne Ryall, Jas Ratchford, Jasmin Thien, Jack Lawrence, Katy Lawrence, Jacob Robinson, Ollie Taylor

Producer: Hard Luck Musicals

The Collie's Shed @ theSpace @ North Bridge 15th - 20th August, 12.10 PM, 22nd-27th August, 8.35 PM

Based in a local Men's Shed in East Lothian, The Collie's Shed follows four retired miners as they discover how a review into the policing of the mining strikes in the 80's and a potential Miners Pardon Bill by the Scottish Government suddenly affect them, their friendships and their relationships.

Journey with us between the past and present as we hear how one unforgettable and particularly violent day of striking at Bilston Glen Colliery leaves our characters wrestling with what they think is right.

Learn who our characters are, who they once were and most importantly, where they stand on the picket.

Why did you create this show?

I created this show as I felt that the community that I and many others grew up in still feel the pain and hurt from generations past, and I wanted to highlight how little change was made to rectify this. I also wanted to write a love letter to the people of East Lothian and all working-class communities for their strength and resilience in difficult times.

Performers: Kevin Parr, Stephen Corrall, Paul Wilson, Alasdair Ferguson, Joey Locke, Dom Fraser, Rory Grant, John Gray, Craig Barclay (understudy)

Company/Producer: Shelley Middler

Photo Credit: Mihalis Michailidis

Dear Little Loz @ theSpace @ Surgeons Hall, 5th - 27th August (not 14th), 12.00 PM

Dear Little Loz is writer-performer Lauren-Nicole Mayes' Edinburgh Fringe debut solo show which mixes prose and freeform poetry. Set in Blackpool, the time-hopping, semi-autobiographical show follows the protagonist, Loz, through navigating scabby boys in Blackpool, dodgy dates with Dave and a complex daddy-daughter relationship on her journey of examining her attitude to men, to love, and t o herself. Izzy Parriss Productions is proud to be platforming Mayes' voice this fringe, as an exciting emerging female working-class playwright.

What show do you want to hype?

20 Minutes of Action by Pollyanna Esse. A captivating and unflinching look at one of the most pertinent conversations of our time: women's safety. Taking the exact words of the victim, the perpetrator and their families, this play guides you through the most controversial sexual assault cases in recent American history. An electrifying showcase of new talent.

Performer: Lauren-Nicole Mayes

Production company: Izzy Parriss Productions

On the Run: Dame Over! @ theSpace @ Surgeons' Hall, 5th - 27th (not 14th) August, 1.15 PM (6.35 PM on 21st)

A unique, genre-bending, two-man romp sees one panto dame's life come crashing down around her. After destroying the king's magic bins in a horrifying hit-and-run accident, Aunty Disestablishmentarianism is forced to flee justice. With the police hot on her tail, assisted by the fugitive's fellow panto-dame sister, Aunty Biotics, how long can our heroine survive as an outlaw? Expect music, laughs, two actors playing seven characters, Dumfries, a high-octane fugitive pantomime thriller, Dumfries, a kingdom ruled by King Dom and also Dumfries. Need we say more? This show is partially set in Dumfries.

What is the first thing you'll do when the Fringe finishes?

Cremate the script and take its ashes to be scattered somewhere that would mean a lot to it. We can't decide where that is, but are thinking, just maybe... Dumfries? Then home, jammies on, sofa, crack open a nice, cold Ice Age DVD and watch the greatest film ever created.

Performers: Harrison MacNeill and Leo MacNeill

Production Company: Them is Brothers Comedy

Photo Credit: Alan McCredie

CUMTS: SLEEPOVER @ Just the Tonic at The Caves, 4th - 28th August (not 15th), 4.30 PM

Four immigrant teens. 12 hours. One suspicious box teeming with questions about sex. SLEEPOVER is a new coming-of-age comedy musical about self-discovery (and self-pleasure!). Join Jenny, Anita, Nina and Ruth as they dive into the world of sex, discussing everything from monogamy to masturbation, dating preferences to penises. Top-class comedy delivered to you with a side of well-rapped bars in this spectacular piece of new writing. From the people who brought you Six, the Musical. Don't forget your toothbrush!

What's the worst thing you can imagine happening during your show?

The worst thing we can imagine happening during the show is that we all start dating white men... no hate to white men, it's just that one of our songs is called 'I'd never date a white man', so that would be a tad awkward...

Producer: Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society

Photo Credit: Robert Barker

Sugar @ theSpace @ Surgeons Hall, 5th - 27th (not 14th, 21st), 7.45 PM

Sugar considers what it means to win, as well as exploring where and when women learn the art of self-exploitation.

One girl. Five ages. Many morally ambiguous decisions.

At 6 years old, Mae is highly attuned to politics (on the playground), a recognized athletic champion (speciality: hopping) and an avid fan of "air quotes". Mae's sole purpose in life: to win. As she grows up in today's world, will that winning attitude truly lead her to victory?

What other show(s) do you want to hype?

So many! But here are a few amazing solo shows that you'll love if you enjoyed Sugar:

Poles: The Science of Magnetic Attraction by Millie Pitcher @ Pleasance; Daddy Issues by Anna Krauze @ Pleasance; Almost Adult by Charlotte Anne Tilley @ Gilded Balloon; and Destiny by Florence Espeut-Nickless @ Underbelly.

Writer and performer: Mabel Thomas

Director: Sandra Lee Oian

Photo Credit: Mabel Thomas

Swallowed @ Gilded Balloon, Patter Hoose, 3rd - 28th (not 15th), 1.00 PM

A young couple are separated by an outbreak they cannot speak of. Desire to connect meets fear of touch. Phone sex. Air kisses. Drunken voicemails. What if this is all there is? Frizz Theatre are an emerging Scottish theatre company, producing new writing with a refreshing take. Written and directed by Frances Colin and performed by Lori Stott and Sam James Smith, Swallowed is a new play presenting an intimate snapshot into the lives of a young couple as they navigate their relationship within a distorted reality.

What's your favourite thing about Fringe?

Sharing a space with so many incredible artists. It's such a fantastic platform for emerging creatives and we are so excited to explore and meet new people!

Performers: Lori Stott and Sam James Smith

Producers: Frizz Theatre.

Photo Credit: I

Take it Away, Cheryl @ Greenside at Infirmary Street, 5th - 13th August, 5.20 PM

Take it Away, Cheryl is a tragicomic trip through a kissing booth at a county fair in Central Pennsylvania. Cheryl is equipped to deal with anything... and good thing, since folks have stopped coming for kisses and started coming to tell her about some pretty heavy problems. When Cheryl makes an error with catastrophic consequences, she must go to hell and back in order to save those she loves once and for all. The show was originally developed and produced in 2019 at NYU Tisch School of the Arts under the mentorship of Obie Award winner Heather Christian.

What's your favourite thing about the Fringe?

Nothing is hotter than generosity and mutual support, which makes the Fringe the sexiest event of the year. For a newbie like me, it's like waking up on your first day at a new school feeling nervous only to arrive and discover everyone has already saved you a seat.

Performer: Kait Warner

Producer: Relepathetic Entertainment

Photo Credit: Daniel Thomas

Tickbox @ Summerhall, 16th to 28th August, 8.55 PM

How did a Pakistani family cope when arriving in cold and wet Scotland? Like many migrants, they used food to make friends but when no one had heard of a samosa, how can the barriers be broken down? You might have seen Lubna as Mina in Still Game at the Hydro in 2014 or perhaps you heard her on Radio 4 Loose ends with Clive Anderson. See her play all the characters from Brown Owl to the acting agent, in her own engaging style, in her first play, Tickbox.

Why did you create this show?

It's so important to raise the question of immigration and the impact it can have on the family who are moving for a variety of reasons. The impact on the body and mind of the individual cannot be underestimated. We need to show kindness and generosity and we in the United Kingdom have done that very well.

Writer, producer and performer: Lubna Kerr

Photo Credit: David Ho