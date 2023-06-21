FOUR Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Performances run August 2nd– 28th.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Musicals Photo 2 EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Musicals
EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Theatre Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Theatre
EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Drag and Cabaret Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Drag and Cabaret

This Summer, innovative US playwright and composer Clé Holly brings her new play with music to Edinburgh for its European premiere. 

Exploring the themes of performance, the creative process, human relationships and group dynamics, FOUR is a poignant and compelling new work that tells the story of what happens when an ambitious manager introduces a new first violinist to a longstanding string quartet with an uncertain future. As the reconstituted quartet plays, over twelve weeks of rehearsals and performances, it becomes evident that this new blood has disrupted the equilibrium within the group.

CLE HOLLY (Playwright) is an author, composer, and singer-songwriter. Clé draws upon her unique and creative background to write musicals which feature smart, complex female characters. One of her musicals, PARALLEL LINES, was recognized in February 2020 as one of the top unproduced musicals in the United States (“Producers Pick List 2019”), and another new work, the original musical STRETCH was also recently recognized by The Bechdel Group for its positive portrayals of women. Clé is an Associate Member of the Dramatists Guild and a Member of the American Society of Composers, Arrangers, and Publishers (“ASCAP”). Clé is also an Associate Producer of the upcoming independent film “Our Son” (2023), starring Billy Porter and Luke Evans.

JOHN COPPOLA (Director) is a multi-talented director and acting coach, whose clients have starred on HBO, Showtime, ABC, CBS, NBC, CW, Netflix, FX, AMC, USA, Lifetime, Fox, WB, TNT and Showcase. As a theatre director, John has helmed more than 100 theatrical productions in New York, Los Angeles and abroad. His credits include groundbreaking productions of Shakespeare, Brecht, John Patrick Shanley, and Caryl Churchill, as well as critically acclaimed adaptations of Puccini's Madame Butterfly and Cabaret.




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
MYSTERY HOUSE Comes to Edinburgh Fringe Photo
MYSTERY HOUSE Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

In 1884, following the death of her husband and child, Sarah Winchester purchased an unfinished farmhouse in Northern California. And then she started building: 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for 38 years. The resulting mansion is known as the Winchester Mystery House -- one of the most haunted houses in America and one of the state's most popular tourist attractions.

2
ITS A MOTHERF*CKING PLEASURE Comes to Edinburgh in August Photo
IT'S A MOTHERF*CKING PLEASURE Comes to Edinburgh in August

A scathing satire on identity politics, those that monetise it and those that get themselves into knots about it. Disability-led theatre company FlawBored ask 'what if disabled people were out to make as much money as possible from the guilt of non-disabled, anxious people (like you)?'

3
HOUSE OF LIFE Comes to Edinburgh Photo
HOUSE OF LIFE Comes to Edinburgh

One-part sermon, one-part purge, three-parts party, House of Life is a travelling musical cult collective hosted by the camp and glitter clad RaveRend with one mission - to make the audience happy, at any cost.

4
Edinburgh Science Shares The Bill With Elton John as it Sets Off Into Space… Launch Photo
Edinburgh Science Shares The Bill With Elton John as it Sets Off Into Space… Launching From Glastonbury!

Edinburgh Science, educational charity known for its climate work and producing the annual Edinburgh Science Festival, delivers on its commitment to always continue to reach new audiences as it packs its travelling science kit and makes its way down to the legendary Glastonbury music festival with Andrew Jenkins – Off to Space.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video Photos & Video: Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Watch Mike Faist in the CHALLENGERS Trailer With Zendaya Video
Watch Mike Faist in the CHALLENGERS Trailer With Zendaya
Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond Video
Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nuclear Children
Pleasance Courtyard (Attic) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# stark bollock naked
Assembly Roxy (Downstairs) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nobody’s Talking About Jamie
Underbelly Cowgate (Iron Belly) (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chris Forbes: Court Jester (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morton, Burke & Fry
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/24-10/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Black Blues Brothers
Assembly Rooms (Music Hall) (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paul Foot: Dissolve
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello Kitty Must Die
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stephen Buchanan: Charicature (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/08-7/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You