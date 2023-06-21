FOUR Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

This Summer, innovative US playwright and composer Clé Holly brings her new play with music to Edinburgh for its European premiere.

Exploring the themes of performance, the creative process, human relationships and group dynamics, FOUR is a poignant and compelling new work that tells the story of what happens when an ambitious manager introduces a new first violinist to a longstanding string quartet with an uncertain future. As the reconstituted quartet plays, over twelve weeks of rehearsals and performances, it becomes evident that this new blood has disrupted the equilibrium within the group.

CLE HOLLY (Playwright) is an author, composer, and singer-songwriter. Clé draws upon her unique and creative background to write musicals which feature smart, complex female characters. One of her musicals, PARALLEL LINES, was recognized in February 2020 as one of the top unproduced musicals in the United States (“Producers Pick List 2019”), and another new work, the original musical STRETCH was also recently recognized by The Bechdel Group for its positive portrayals of women. Clé is an Associate Member of the Dramatists Guild and a Member of the American Society of Composers, Arrangers, and Publishers (“ASCAP”). Clé is also an Associate Producer of the upcoming independent film “Our Son” (2023), starring Billy Porter and Luke Evans.

JOHN COPPOLA (Director) is a multi-talented director and acting coach, whose clients have starred on HBO, Showtime, ABC, CBS, NBC, CW, Netflix, FX, AMC, USA, Lifetime, Fox, WB, TNT and Showcase. As a theatre director, John has helmed more than 100 theatrical productions in New York, Los Angeles and abroad. His credits include groundbreaking productions of Shakespeare, Brecht, John Patrick Shanley, and Caryl Churchill, as well as critically acclaimed adaptations of Puccini's Madame Butterfly and Cabaret.