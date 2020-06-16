Edinburgh International Festival Will Be Reimagined This Summer as THE GHOST LIGHTS

According to The Scotsman, the Edinburgh International Festival will be revived with outdoor event 'The Ghost Lights.' It was announced that the festival was cancelled back in April. Now, the first details have been revealed for what will stand in its place.

The event will combine "spectacle, performance and participation."

No locations have been announced for the festival, or if it will be a ticketed event. However, a spokesman said that it will not involve large gatherings, and will be in line with coronavirus guidelines.

"A ghost light is a small, single bulbed light, usually a floor lamp that shines on the dark stage when a theatre or concert hall is closed and unoccupied," a statement from EIF read. "It is a symbol that, while the performance is over for now, the building will, once again, be filled with laughter, tears and applause."

"The Ghost Lights will incorporate a series of artistic interventions across the city throughout the month of August, letting the world know that the spark of the Festival still burns bright.

Read more on The Scotsman.

