Edinburgh Festival Fringe Presents Barrowland Ballet's FAMILY PORTRAIT At Zoo Dovecot Studios

Selected as part of the prestigious Made in Scotland Showcase, FAMILY PORTRAIT is an interactive video installation work, full of humour, candour, joy and love capturing Barrowland Ballet's Artistic Director, Natasha Gilmore, and her three children - Otis, Iggy and Frieda. It allows the audience an in-depth insight into what it is to be a mother and a single parent to three young children.

Sitting on swivel stools inside four screens, join a family on a geographical and emotional journey across stunning Scottish landscapes as stories unfold. With space to roam, the children encounter rabbit skulls, converse with spiders, make war paint with berries and discover the fun of burying their mother in bark.

”We loved the piece, it was so joyful and positive" Audience member

A celebration of getting out into nature, FAMILY PORTRAIT is an honest depiction of family, relentless and glorious chaos, intimacy and, most of all, love.

“We are blown away by the beauty of family portrait. What an incredible, intimate, funny, moving piece of art. Just beautiful, and the immersive quality... just wow to the whole thing. Bravissima!” Audience member

Created and directed by Natasha Gilmore and Robbie Synge Music composed by Davey AndersonChoreographers: Natasha Gilmore, Aya Kobayashi, Robbie Synge Designer: Emily James Cinematography: Elga Dudareva, George Cameron Geddes, Monika Smekot, Robbie Synge



