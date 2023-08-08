EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BIG FISH, Assembly Rooms, Music Hall

Big Fish is one of two shows presented by students from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. The musical is an adaptation of the 1998 Daniel Wallace novel and 2003 Tim Burton film of the same name. The screenwriter John August then worked with composer-lyricist Andrew Lippa to adapt the piece for the stage in 2012, with this version directed by Tom Cooper.

The show follows the Bloom family through time, centred around the endlessly optimistic Edward Bloom father figure known for his infamous tales, and his son Will, determined to keep his father in step at his wedding.

We meet two versions of Edward Bloom, as a young man played by Tommy Seymour and in his older age as portrayed by Zach Ammon Peterson. Liam Bradbury is endearing as his son, Will, particularly when playing Will as a young child, longing to connect with his father in a genuine non-fantastical way.

Linzi Devers plays Edward’s wife and Will’s mum, Sandra, and her performance of “I Don’t Need a Roof” is a particular highlight, as is the inclusion of a foley artistry table on stage, where various cast members contribute to the soundscape of the story throughout.

Sarah Wilkie’s exciting choreography is energetically delivered by the cast, accompanied by a lively band (whose musical direction is shared between John Hodgson and Sian Campbell. Kate Bonney’s lighting design uses warm greens and swirling effects to convey a sense of mystery.

Claire Halleran’s set and costume design cleverly suggest riverside reeds and daffodil stems, with fairly minimalist tables and platforms brought in to convey a child’s bedroom or hospital ward.

Edward's wandering stories mean the plot does the same from time to time even with the odd trim to accommodate the 2-hour-plus time slot, but the crowd are entertained by tales of witches, the circus and a giant named Carl among others.

The show marries the fantastical fun of Edward’s stories with the harsh realities of old age and grief; tissues are definitely needed. While some may want to avoid such an early slot at the fringe, it will set you up for the day with a warm fuzzy feeling and a fondness for family, and well worth including in your morning fringe schedule.

Big Fish at Assembly Rooms Music Hall until 27 August