EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BIG FISH, Assembly Rooms, Music Hall

The larger-than-life Andrew Lippa musical comes to the Edinburgh Fringe

By: Aug. 08, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 2 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Court Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BIG FISH, Assembly Rooms, Music Hall

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BIG FISH, Assembly Rooms, Music Hall Big Fish is one of two shows presented by students from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. The musical is an adaptation of the 1998 Daniel Wallace novel and 2003 Tim Burton film of the same name. The screenwriter John August then worked with composer-lyricist Andrew Lippa to adapt the piece for the stage in 2012, with this version directed by Tom Cooper.

The show follows the Bloom family through time, centred around the endlessly optimistic Edward Bloom father figure known for his infamous tales, and his son Will, determined to keep his father in step at his wedding.

We meet two versions of Edward Bloom, as a young man played by Tommy Seymour and in his older age as portrayed by Zach Ammon Peterson. Liam Bradbury is endearing as his son, Will, particularly when playing Will as a young child, longing to connect with his father in a genuine non-fantastical way.

Linzi Devers plays Edward’s wife and Will’s mum, Sandra, and her performance of “I Don’t Need a Roof” is a particular highlight, as is the inclusion of a foley artistry table on stage, where various cast members contribute to the soundscape of the story throughout.

Sarah Wilkie’s exciting choreography is energetically delivered by the cast, accompanied by a lively band (whose musical direction is shared between John Hodgson and Sian Campbell. Kate Bonney’s lighting design uses warm greens and swirling effects to convey a sense of mystery. 

Claire Halleran’s set and costume design cleverly suggest riverside reeds and daffodil stems, with fairly minimalist tables and platforms brought in to convey a child’s bedroom or hospital ward.

Edward's wandering stories mean the plot does the same from time to time even with the odd trim to accommodate the 2-hour-plus time slot, but the crowd are entertained by tales of witches, the circus and a giant named Carl among others.

The show marries the fantastical fun of Edward’s stories with the harsh realities of old age and grief; tissues are definitely needed. While some may want to avoid such an early slot at the fringe, it will set you up for the day with a warm fuzzy feeling and a fondness for family, and well worth including in your morning fringe schedule.

Big Fish at Assembly Rooms Music Hall until 27 August




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HONEYBEE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HONEYBEE, Pleasance Courtyard

As bass blasts through the speakers of the cave-like intimate theatre, Elle Dillon-Reams bursts onstage in a sequined jumpsuit, limbs pulsing in time to the rhythms. HoneyBEE, a solo performance combining spoken word, dance, gig theatre, physical theatre, and storytelling maintains this electric festival energy throughout. 

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: VITA AND VIRGINIA (ABRIDGED), TheSpace @ Niddry St Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: VITA AND VIRGINIA (ABRIDGED), TheSpace @ Niddry St

“I absolutely adore Virginia Woolf,” exclaims Vita Sackville-West as soon as the lights come on. It’s the Roaring Twenties; they met at a party the night before, started speaking, and never stopped until Woolf’s demise in 1941. Abridged from Eileen Atkins’s play, the four-hander shows the visceral longing shared by the two women. With strands of personal letters and diary entries, they cross the thin lines between admiration, affection, and attraction.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TITANIC: THE LAST HERO AND THE LAST COWARD, Charlotte Chapel Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TITANIC: THE LAST HERO AND THE LAST COWARD, Charlotte Chapel

The Titanic has been in the news quite a lot this year with its endlessly fascinating, tragic story. When a third-class passenger accosts the chairman of the White Star Line as he tries to spot his family on the quay before the crossing, an unlikely friendship starts. One a reverent from Scotland, the other a well-bread gentleman who’s proud of the work he’s done. Going back and forth between the inquiry after the shipwreck and Joseph Ismay’s retelling of his time on board the ship, it’s a very traditional, alright text.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THIS IS NOT A PLAY (ITS A PATHETIC CRY FOR HELP), Assembly George Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THIS IS NOT A PLAY (IT'S A PATHETIC CRY FOR HELP), Assembly George Square Studios

Pretentiously meta and absolutely bland, the piece is a paceless trudge. While the character alludes to sexual misconduct, by the end we still don’t know what happened. It’s not suspenseful, it’s merely frustrating. The script goes in circles, offering half-baked clichés on the ugly face of fame and the media frenzy that follows scandals. We receive morsels of information from an empty feast of nothingness.

From This Author - Fiona Scott

Fiona works towards her medicinal chemistry PhD by day but can usually be found in a theatre at night. She enjoys writing about science, musicals and more!... (read more about this author)

Review, THE MOUSETRAP, King's Theatre, GlasgowReview, THE MOUSETRAP, King's Theatre, Glasgow
Review: A MOTHER'S SONG, Macrobert Arts CentreReview: A MOTHER'S SONG, Macrobert Arts Centre
Review: PETER PAN AND WENDY, Pitlochry Festival TheatreReview: PETER PAN AND WENDY, Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Review: SISTER ACT, King's Theatre, GlasgowReview: SISTER ACT, King's Theatre, Glasgow

Videos

Video: Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub Video Video: Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage Video
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE Video
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sex Talks
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/02-8/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lovefool
Summerhall (Red Lecture Theatre) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Life Sporadic of Jess Wildgoose
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paul Foot: Dissolve
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# June
Greenside Venues @ Infirmary Street (8/21-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Almost Adult
Glided Balloon Patter Hoose (Snug) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello Kitty Must Die
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Pavilion Theatre (11/10-11/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Ice Hole: A Cardboard Comedy
Pleasance Courtyard (Grand) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Public – The Musical
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You