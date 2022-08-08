Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Edinburgh Festival
Edinburgh 2022: Review: MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO), Underbelly

Aug. 8, 2022 
My Son's A Queer (But What Can You) starts with VHS footage projected onto a screen onstage. It shows Rob aged twelve, putting on a Disney parade for their grandma. This isn't the typical sort of production value you'd expect from a child- this is next level. With multiple costume changes and unbridled enthusiasm, they portray a variety of characters to the clear adoration of their relatives.

Describing themselves as a "flamboyant monster", Rob's parents embraced and encouraged their need to perform. While their father may have had reservations with regard to what they considered gender norms, he quickly accepted his child for who they are.

In contrast to the truly beautiful home footage, a thoughtless remark from a teacher dulls Madge's sparkle. With their cruel words, they made them feel as though there was something wrong with the way they were.

Completely and utter joyful, My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do) is a celebration of being your true self.




When Rob was 12, they attempted a full-blown Disney parade in their house for their grandma. As Rob donned wigs and played Mary Poppins, Ariel, Mickey Mouse and Belle, their dad doubled as stage manager, sound technician and Goofy. This is the joyous, chaotic, autobiographical story of actor, writer and social-media sensation Rob Madge as they set out to recreate that parade â€“ and this time, nobody, no, nobody is gonna rain on it.
