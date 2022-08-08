Edinburgh 2022: Review: MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO), Underbelly

My Son's A Queer (But What Can You) starts with VHS footage projected onto a screen onstage. It shows Rob aged twelve, putting on a Disney parade for their grandma. This isn't the typical sort of production value you'd expect from a child- this is next level. With multiple costume changes and unbridled enthusiasm, they portray a variety of characters to the clear adoration of their relatives.

Describing themselves as a "flamboyant monster", Rob's parents embraced and encouraged their need to perform. While their father may have had reservations with regard to what they considered gender norms, he quickly accepted his child for who they are.

In contrast to the truly beautiful home footage, a thoughtless remark from a teacher dulls Madge's sparkle. With their cruel words, they made them feel as though there was something wrong with the way they were.

Completely and utter joyful, My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do) is a celebration of being your true self.