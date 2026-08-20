EDINBURGH 2026: Review: VOTE: THE MUSICAL, TheSpace Triplex

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It would be easy, even comfortable, to forget the pain with which voting equality was won in the UK, but this show bares it all. The women it depicts wrestled their rights from the tight grasp of men who would rather own and control them, defying the odds at all costs. A moving portrayal of love and violence.

Accompanied by a fantastic band, this tight-knit social circle slowly reveal their complex dynamics and varying political beliefs. The harmonies and choreography are exquisite, whirling us back to the Edwardian era and establishing with undeniable clarity who holds the power. From 1906 to 1928, a significant plot attempts to cram itself into an hour and twenty minutes, every fact and every character bursting with equal depth and importance.

There are times when this is too much. The entangled storylines and heart-wrenching songs that come out of nowhere speak to a need to lengthen the show, but I am pleased to hear that this is already in the works. Occasional moments of startling modernity and scene changes that require a blind eye are outweighed by the passion and honesty of the show. It brings out compassion for the women who fought by showing the cruel, dehumanising way they were treated, but reminds us also of bad decisions they made.

Writer/ director/ producer Phoebe Perry encourages everyone to go in with an open mind, acknowledging that this is not a piece of history we all comprehensively understand, and I agree that it is a brilliant show for those who wish to learn. Complex, fast paced, and uplifting, I thoroughly recommend it for lovers of history and humanity alike.

VOTE: The Musical is at TheSpace Triplex until 23 August

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