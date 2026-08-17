EDINBURGH 2026: Review: RAJ POOJARA: DICE, Pleasance Courtyard, Bunker Three

NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Raj Poojara opens by introducing himself through an unlikely cocktail of Maui from Moana, Hagrid from Harry Potter and the Bearded Lady from The Greatest Showman, immediately establishing the playful absurdity which runs through the show. It is an appropriately chaotic introduction for a comedian whose central theme is the uncertainty of taking control of his own life.



Growing up in a Ugandan Indian household in North West London, Poojara was encouraged to follow a carefully prescribed route towards success. Economics at Kingston University led to a career in private banking, where he worked with footballers and became sufficiently successful to help his parents retire early. Yet beneath that impressive CV was somebody increasingly aware that the life he had built was not necessarily the life he wanted.



That tension provides the heart of Dice. Poojara repeatedly returns to the idea that important decisions are essentially a roll of the dice, questioning whether people genuinely control their futures, or simply learn to live with the numbers they have been handed.



His cultural observations are particularly strong. Poojara explores the differences between Ugandan Indian and British attitudes towards family, ageing and independence, while acknowledging how his parents’ expectations have changed as he has grown older. There is affection rather than accusation in his material, allowing him to examine cultural expectations without reducing them to easy stereotypes.



There are plenty of wonderfully silly detours along the way. His obsession with being thrifty, his secret wellness regime involving vitamins and electrolytes and his assessment of barbers as simultaneously therapists, confidence coaches and purveyors of good aura all generate big laughs. His recollection of appearing on Tipping Point is another highlight, with nerves transforming him into the unfortunate nickname of the “lemon guy”.



Poojara is equally engaging when discussing more uncomfortable experiences. A story involving a racist date and an incident of hate crime in Middlesbrough brings a darker edge to proceedings, this area is weighty and could do with more inspection, as it is important to examine. Elsewhere, his playful comparison between old school slang and modern expressions proves a particularly enjoyable comic highlight.



The Edinburgh Fringe itself also becomes part of the material, with Poojara joking about the cost of surviving the festival and contemplating the various levels of accommodation required to make the dream financially viable. His willingness to joke about sponsorship, ethics and selling out, adds another layer to the show’s wider examination of ambition and compromise.



Ultimately, Dice is about choosing uncertainty over security. Poojara has already made the biggest gamble of his life by walking away from corporate finance and committing to comedy full time. There is a lovely sincerity beneath the punchlines, when he reflects on how every generation makes sacrifices so the next can have greater choices.



The show occasionally feels as though it is still finding its final shape, with several ideas competing for attention, but Poojara’s natural likeability and reliable gag writing keep it firmly on course. His Edinburgh debut is an engaging, personable and frequently hilarious account of what happens when somebody finally decides to stop following the path which has been laid out for them. After all, if life is a roll of the dice, Poojara has decided to throw again.

RAJ POOJARA: DICE runs at the Pleasance Courtyard, Bunker Three at 4.35pm,until 30 August 2026 (not 17)

Photo credit: Michael Julings

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...