EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THUNDERSTRUCK, Scottish Story Telling Centre

The ACDC/Scottish traditional music-fused show comes to the Edinburgh Fringe!

By: Aug. 19, 2023

POPULAR

BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 1 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 2 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices Photo 3 David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BACON, Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BACON, Summerhall

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THUNDERSTRUCK, Scottish Story Telling Centre

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THUNDERSTRUCK, Scottish Story Telling Centre What’s it really like to play the bagpipes? Should you ever meet your heroes? Thunderstruck is a dazzling one-man show where David Colvin retells the tale of a young piper from Fife, from when he picked up his first chanter to stumbling across, Gordon Duncan, a bin man from Pitlochry who was also a fellow piper, and pioneer in stretching the rules on what you could play on a set of bagpipes, who leaves an impact on the young piper forever.

Colvin, who also wrote the piece, takes us through the ranks of school pipe band practises to the big leagues when competing at the annual world piping championships that dominate Glasgow’s streets in the summer. Antics and anecdotes from band trips beyond the Scottish border to the likes of France and back are wittily worn together, with Colvin seamlessly taking on a variety of characters, from his grumpy pipe tutor to his contemporaries.

The show is interactive in places, but Colvin always invites you to partner in the story with warmth and gentleness, whether you’re joining in with a singsong, or a lucky individual who might be asked to join him on stage. You can also just sit back and enjoy some cracking music in between the musings on a lifetime in pipe bands.

Accompanied by three other musicians on drums, bass and electric, the group make a tight sound, blending genres and clearly have a great time while going it. As thrilling as the show is, the venue choice could be better considered as the sound mix was often overwhelming in this particularly intimate space (as is often the challenge with bagpipes being played indoors, with no offence meant to the performers) but this may well have been intended despite this appreciative reviewer’s sensitive ears!

A masterful 75 minutes of storytelling directed by Tom Freeman, and a treat for those very much in the trad music scene or are only experiencing it for the first time while visiting Edinburgh, Thunderstruck should not be missed!

Thunderstruck at the Scottish Storytelling Centre until 28 August




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE LEEDS TEALIGHTS: A VERY SPECIAL BIRTHDAY PARTY, Just The Tonic Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE LEEDS TEALIGHTS: A VERY SPECIAL BIRTHDAY PARTY, Just The Tonic At The Caves

The Leeds Tealights prove themselves as a talented group of writers and performers, offering a funny hour of comedy.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE DURHAM REVUE: DEATH ON THE MILE, Underbelly, Cowgate Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE DURHAM REVUE: DEATH ON THE MILE, Underbelly, Cowgate

The Durham Revue prove they are one of the best student comedy groups in the UK.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SHOOT FROM THE HIP, Underbelly, Bristo Square Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SHOOT FROM THE HIP, Underbelly, Bristo Square

Shoot From The Hip craft an entertaining hour of comedy before our very eyes.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SOPHIE SUCKS FACE at Underbelly, Bristo Square Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SOPHIE SUCKS FACE at Underbelly, Bristo Square

Sophie Zucker presents a beautifully messed up one woman show.

From This Author - Fiona Scott

Fiona works towards her medicinal chemistry PhD by day but can usually be found in a theatre at night. She enjoys writing about science, musicals and more!... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TED HILL: TRIES AND FAILS TO FIX CLIMATE CHANGE, Assembly George Square, The CrateEDINBURGH 2023: Review: TED HILL: TRIES AND FAILS TO FIX CLIMATE CHANGE, Assembly George Square, The Crate
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISSIE & THE SKIDDLE WITCH: A CLIMATE CHANGE MUSICAL, Greenside @ Riddle's CourtEDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISSIE & THE SKIDDLE WITCH: A CLIMATE CHANGE MUSICAL, Greenside @ Riddle's Court
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ON YOUR BIKE, Gilded Balloon Patter HooseEDINBURGH 2023: Review: ON YOUR BIKE, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHILD OF SUNDAY, Laughing Horse @ The Counting HouseEDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHILD OF SUNDAY, Laughing Horse @ The Counting House

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press! Video
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press!
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale Video
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale
Meet The Stars of The New PETER PAN National Tour Video
Meet The Stars of The New PETER PAN National Tour
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hold Fast
Talla Nan Community Hall (9/12-9/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall (11/09-11/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bowjangles: Dracula in Space
Glided Balloon Patter Hoose (Doonstairs) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pitch
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hold Fast
Kincraig Community Hall (9/08-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Carradale Village Hall (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colin Geddis: OVERKILL
Monkey Barrel Comedy (9/19-9/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dough
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Life Sporadic of Jess Wildgoose
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/02-8/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You