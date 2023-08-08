EDINBURGH 2023: Review: STUART GOLDSMITH: SPOILERS, Monkey Barrel

Everyone has a part to play in the fight against the climate crisis, even comedians, Stuart Goldsmith argues. His lighthearted hour at the Monkey Barrel gently encourages the audience to consider the climate and their everyday actions.

Goldsmith warmly invites those in attendance to share their own climate sins and hypocrisies amongst his own, with bashful confessions varying from the single-use coffee cup in an audience member’s hand, to domestic flights during this particular performance.

Rants about the misleading labels on plastic packaging are interspersed with stories about parenthood and his global comedy career. Goldsmith keeps the audience on side, with endearing self-depreciation about how self-aware he is doing a show on this topic and his passion for systemic change is clear.

It is certainly the first comedy show this reviewer has attended where there is the option to scan a QR code for a reading list after the show to read more about the climate crisis. As Goldsmith quips during the show, it’s probably for the best that he hasn’t dedicated himself to climate science, leaving that job up to others.

Just as this reviewer is doing their own bit to champion shows at the Fringe which cover the climate crisis as a form of activism, this cathartic and fun hour is well crafted to nudge anyone, wherever they are on their own sustainability journey, that little bit more in the hopeful direction.

Stuart Goldsmith: Spoilers at Monkey Barrel until 27 August