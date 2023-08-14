EDINBURGH 2023: Review: LUCY AND FRIENDS, Pleasance Courtyard

Don't bring your conservative grandparents.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 2 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices Photo 3 David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard

Edinburgh Festival

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: LUCY AND FRIENDS, Pleasance Courtyard EDINBURGH 2023: Review: LUCY AND FRIENDS, Pleasance Courtyard Watching Lucy and Friends is how I imagine a halluncinatory drug trip. From smothering her body with tomato puree, to exposing naked truths (literally) to maiming a piñata and cutting a strip-pole with a disc saw, Lucy McCormick challenges the limits of art in an absurd combination of comedy, theatre and performance installations. 

We learn quickly that the 'friends' in her title are us. The audience support the show through holding torches for lighting, reading MC introductions, throwing confetti, playing a large game of Wink Murder, embodying roles and singing communal songs between acts (among many other things). It is playful organised chaos - McCormick instructs, gathers and deprecates us and we surprisingly stay in the palm of her hand. However, I could see this going downhill with a less enthusiastic bunch. 

McCormick destroys the traditional performance rubric through blasphemous mayhem, but for those of us familiar with her the shock factor is getting a bit overdone. Sometimes it feels like shock for the sake of shock without a purpose - yes you're covering yourself in wine and hummus (love the confidence) but what is the point behind it? 

The piece takes a sudden turn at the end, breaking out into a monologue about loneliness and trauma. She showcases the strong acting chops we saw in Wise Children's Wuthering Heights in a deep, heartfelt monologue that feels all too relatable.

I don't think I've ever been to a piece with such a divided audience - speaking to people afterwards, someone said it was the "best show at the Fringe" while someone else said it was the "worst thing they've ever seen".  But that's what Lucy does - she presents things so beyond performative norms that we don't quite know how to respond. 

For the right audience, this is a daring challenge to the norms of theatrical performance.

Lucy and Friends is at the Pleasance Courtyard Aug 15-20, 22-23




RELATED STORIES

1
TheSpaceUK to Welcome WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY?, LES MILLENIABLES, and More This Wee Photo
TheSpaceUK to Welcome WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY?, LES MILLENIABLES, and More This Week

From pop-rock musicals to queer cabaret icons, cult classics to murder mysteries, and even Ghanian acrobatics alongside a cappella anthems. With over 50 new shows gracing the stages this week, seize the opportunity to take a chance and discover something that will entice, excite, and thoroughly entertain you at theSpaceUK.

2
THE LAST FLAPPER Enters Final Week of Performances at Edinburgh Fringe Photo
THE LAST FLAPPER Enters Final Week of Performances at Edinburgh Fringe

The Last Flapper will end its EdFringe run on 19 August at Greenside @ Riddles Court – Clover Studio (Venue 16). The show premieres a new version of William Luce's play which has been created by DuBord and Texan director Lydia Mackay. 

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE COLLIES SHED, Gilded Balloon Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE COLLIE'S SHED, Gilded Balloon

Based in a Men's Shed in East Lothian, The Collie's Shed follows four retired miners as they discover how a review into the policing of the '80s mining strikes and a potential Miners' Pardon Bill by the Scottish Government suddenly affects them, their friendships and their relationships. Journey with us through time as we hear how one unforgettable and violent day of striking at Bilston Glen Colliery leaves our characters wrestling with what is right and wrong. Learn who our characters are, who they once were and where they stand on the picket line...

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHEVALIER: HOBBYHORSE CIRCUS Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHEVALIER: HOBBYHORSE CIRCUS

An irresistibly charming homage to the magnificent circus horses and the silent movie era. Inspired by the history of traditional horse circuses, the skilful ringmaster performs acrobatics, juggling and balancing with an amazing cast of hobby horses. As the horses take centre stage, part of the story is told in short silent movies. The artist's innovative and playful work with the hobby horses brings the magic of circus alive!

From This Author - Mary Baillie

Mary is a Scottish-born and Brunei-raised world citizen who spent her high-school years in India. She is a graduate of Middlebury College Vermont with a degree in theatre and anthropology, and is... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: LUCY AND FRIENDS, Pleasance CourtyardEDINBURGH 2023: Review: LUCY AND FRIENDS, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MONET X CHANGE: LIFE BE LIFEIN', Underbelly Bristo SquareEDINBURGH 2023: Review: MONET X CHANGE: LIFE BE LIFEIN', Underbelly Bristo Square
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DNA, TheSpace On The MileEDINBURGH 2023: Review: DNA, TheSpace On The Mile
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SIAPA YANG BAWA MELAYU AKU PERGI? (WHO TOOK MY MALAY AWAY?), SummerhallEDINBURGH 2023: Review: SIAPA YANG BAWA MELAYU AKU PERGI? (WHO TOOK MY MALAY AWAY?), Summerhall

Videos

Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway Video Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains! Video
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mervyn Stutter’s Pick of the Fringe
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance One) (8/05-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Schërzo
Pleasance Courtyard (Beyond (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dough
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sex Talks
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/02-8/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/20-1/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sound Clash: Death in the Arena
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance One) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas in England & Son
The Traverse (12/05-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Almost Adult
Glided Balloon Patter Hoose (Snug) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Report to an Academy
SCENA Theatre (8/04-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WILD ONION
Gilded Ballon Patter Hoose (2/08-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You