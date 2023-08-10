EDINBURGH 2023: Review: END OF THE WORLD, ZOO Playground

An ambitious feminist play tackling big ideas

By: Aug. 10, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 2 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: END OF THE WORLD, ZOO Playground

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: END OF THE WORLD, ZOO Playground Ella Lovelady’s debut play End of the World really does include everything but the kitchen sink. There’s a fridge, a kettle, plenty of cupboards, a dining table, and more. This is true of not only the set but the writing too - with everything from being a young carer to climate change to periods included, this is a broad, ambitious new play tackling big ideas.

We are invited into the kitchen of housemates Mel (Jess Gough) and Em (writer Lovelady) - the former is adamant she’s going to make a difference, change the world, save the tigers, while the latter is facing the arguably more pressing responsibility of caring for a mentally ill parent. Through a series of short scenes, almost like vignettes, we see their priorities and lifestyles clash and their dynamic put to the test.

Both actors play off each other very well, building a believable friendship. Lovelady as Em especially shines, natural in the personal voice of her own writing and consistently engaging. The pair do sometimes border on melodrama, with just a little too much shouting, but these are strong performances. 

The writing has moments of real poignancy - when we reach the heart of the Mel and Em’s differences, the dialogue takes on a new rawness, making you sit up and listen more closely. There’s also a warm, familiar humour throughout, reminiscent of the kind of in-jokes born out of long-term friendships.

It does feel, however, like End of the World is a play that isn’t quite sure what it wants to be yet. In some ways it’s a feminist comedy, tackling moon cups and pubic hair, while in other ways it’s a serious play about family and responsibility. The two halves don’t always blend together - End of the World's feminism shines in the honest depiction of female friendship, making some of the discussions of periods and sex feel a little superficial and unneeded.

Within the vignettes, Sarah Nelson's direction is slick and creative, using the small space well with smart blocking. The key problem between the writing and direction is the transitions between scenes - cool blue lighting and some jaunty elevator-style music (from composer Fintan Kealy) take us out of the world of the show and make what is otherwise a very professional production feel a little student drama-esque. It feels like finding a new, creative solution to these transitions would transform the form and storytelling of the show, elevating it from a strong piece of script writing to something theatrically exciting and innovative. At its core, this is a show about finding your priorities in life, and how best to live for both others and yourself - it would have been nice to see these questions allowed to be more of a focus. 

Having also seen company PINCHY Theatre's presentation of new musical FLITCH at writing showcase BEAM 2023, it's clear that they are ones to watch. There is a lot of potential from this team - I look forward to seeing what might happen when they push a little further. 

End of the World runs at ZOO Playground until 19 August




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GARRETT MILLERICK: NEVER HAD IT SO GOOD, Monkey Barrel Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GARRETT MILLERICK: NEVER HAD IT SO GOOD, Monkey Barrel

I’m sick of everyone moaning all the time, so I’ve written a show about how bloody great everything is. I haven’t actually written it at the time of going to print and in previous years I’ve made all sorts of promises in the blurb. Not going to fall into that trap again! But look, I’m going to put a real shift in for you guys, you’ll get value for money. I’m very good at stand-up, I’m actually one of the best at it. Seriously, Google me. I’ve been on telly in America.

2
Caroline Rhea Heads To Gilded Balloon for Edfringe Photo
Caroline Rhea Heads To Gilded Balloon for Edfringe

Aunt Hilda herself is headed to Edinburgh as Canadian actress and stand-up comedian Caroline Rhea announces a brand new Fringe show at Gilded Balloon - 'I Identify As A Witch'.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: AWAKE AND NARCOLEPTIC Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: AWAKE AND NARCOLEPTIC Q&A

Wake up to the World Premiere of this raw, funny, and poignant solo show from narcoleptic comedian Sarah Albritton, host of the podcast Sleeping with Sarah. Called 'vulnerable and honest' by the Chicago Tribune, Sarah sheds light on the challenges of living with a misunderstood disorder. Directed by Josh Sobel, this show explores diagnosis, medication side effects, and misconceptions of invisible disabilities. Sarah's personal journey of self-discovery is interwoven with humorous anecdotes from relationship fails to hypnagogic hallucinations to sleep paralysis, and, of course, falling asleep at the worst moments. Don't sleep on this!

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 30 AND OUT, Pleasance Courtyard Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 30 AND OUT, Pleasance Courtyard

Kit Sinclair’s 30 and Out takes a more adult approach to coming out narratives - a real life story of discovering yourself aged thirty, the show dives headfirst into queer sex, the club scene, homophobia, and relationships in a high energy hour of cabaret-style theatre.

From This Author - Katie Kirkpatrick

Currently studying for a degree in French at Oxford, Katie has previously written for A Younger Theatre and Noises Off magazine at the National Student Drama Festival, and Ed Fringe Review. She l... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: END OF THE WORLD, ZOO PlaygroundEDINBURGH 2023: Review: END OF THE WORLD, ZOO Playground
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 30 AND OUT, Pleasance CourtyardEDINBURGH 2023: Review: 30 AND OUT, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HONEYBEE, Pleasance CourtyardEDINBURGH 2023: Review: HONEYBEE, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE LAST SHOW BEFORE WE DIE, Roundabout @SummerhallEDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE LAST SHOW BEFORE WE DIE, Roundabout @Summerhall

Videos

Exclusive Video: First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence Video Exclusive Video: First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains! Video
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut Video
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Great Ruckus
Pleasance Courtyard (Baby Grand) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WILD ONION
Gilded Ballon Patter Hoose (2/08-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Brief Life & Mysterious Death of Boris III, King of Bulgaria
Pleasance Dome (Queen Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morton, Burke & Fry
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/24-10/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sex Talks
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/02-8/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Aberdeen Perfomring Arts (11/07-11/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/20-1/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NewsRevue (HMS Unthinkable)
Pleasance Courtyard (Grand) (8/02-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You