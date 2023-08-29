EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BLOWHOLE, Pleasance

There's a toilet centre stage, sitting among piles of snack wrappers, disco balls and bottles of poppers. We meet Him (Benjamin Salmon), our solo performer who has locked himself in the workplace toilets in order to take a selfie of his bumhole. A bit much for 3pm? Nah, not at the Fringe.

He works the reception of a hot yoga studio and has to run around after hippie types with made-up names like Star. He hopes to be able to meet a romantic partner at his job but has had no luck so far so is relying on Grindr to meet that special someone. But his pictures aren't always well received and he is met with comments like "sorry, too much hair" because being unmatched. It's not just the pube-shaming, he has been contacted by men who are keen to meet immediately if he's nearby but is then rejected as they "didn't realise he was camp".

He is desperate to fall in love and it is pointed out to him that he is clearly in love with a close friend. His feelings are not returned and he leans on people on apps like Barry aged 55 who showers him with compliments. He never plans to meet Barry but he likes the attention.

Blowhole is a comedy and Salmon gives a strong performance that shows off both the humour and vulnerability in the script.