EDINBURGH 2023: MOG THE FORGETFUL CAT, Underbelly, Bristo Square, McEwan Hall

We enter McEwan Hall the Grade A-listed building, to the sounds of cat-based songs where the audience have fun responding to questions about whether they have any pets, by calling out their varied names, this task puts all at ease and we are ready to begin the show.

We are introduced to Mr Bunce and a talented pianist and trumpet-player, who keeps the tempo up throughout. We meet Mog’s classic 2.4 family, The Thomas’ and we are cheerily introduced to the local wildlife in the form of Budsey the playful Bunny Rabbit, Beaky the chatty Parrot, Yuppy the angry chair biting dog and we patiently wait in excited trepidation to meet the absolute star of the show, the brilliant Mog played by Georgina Goodchild.

Mog meows, yowls and purrs, Goodchild moves convincingly with the true grace of a cat, truly embodying the movement and mannerisms and so we fully believe the action.

We are drawn to Mr Thomas’ newspaper headlines about a silver stealing burglar and anticipate trouble. Mog famously saves the day by alerting the family to the intruder and receives a medal of honour, which enchants the young audience.

Original songs have been especially created for the show, particularly catchy is ‘Bother that Cat’; an important catchphrase of the show. An exciting trip to the V.E.T (shhh don’t say it aloud!) occurs, where the witty concept of owners evolving to look like their pets works well for the adults in the audience. Choreography in the form of a cat chase and a cat show group dance is visually pleasant.

The house set is skilfully designed by Laura McEwan, containing a lower level cat flap and a circular hub in the roof of the house making clever use of the space and the costume is fantastic, boasting a beautiful set of half human, half pet outfits.

The piece is themed by the four seasons and the ensemble collectively work to ensure the audience remain engaged, by ensuring the energy levels are pitched perfectly.

Judith Kerr’s Mog the Forgetful Cat is a delightful production, skilfully created with catchy songs, vibrant performances and fulfils the essence of the original material.

Judith Kerr’s Mog the Forgetful Cat, is running until 27 August (except 16, 21, 22 and 23 August) 2023 at McEwan Hall, Underbelly at 11:20am.