EDINBURGH 2021: BWW Review: PLANET OF THE GRAPES, ZOO TV

Planet of the Grapes is a solo play based on Planet of the Apes but instead of apes, the leading roles are given to...grapes. This is classic science fiction, but with fruit.

In this delightful DIY production, all the sets and props are handmade and corks and grapes are moved around the set with great skill. I don't know the original material too well but I understand that Planet of the Grapes does follow a similar narrative but with some witty script changes and allowances for cork-based humour. It's really impressive visually as some of the set glows in the dark and it's clear a lot of care has gone into making everything.

What makes Marino's production particularly special at this year's hybrid Edinburgh Festival is his commitment to performing Planet of the Grapes live. It would be easy to film a performance and have it available on-demand throughout the festival (especially for a show that is quite technically complicated and has the potential to go wrong) but it would appear that Marino likes a challenge. There's even an interval break to really give you that live theatre feel and I didn't expect to be so charmed by a piano interlude performed by a grape.

Planet of the Grapes is completely bonkers and utterly brilliant and I loved every minute of it.

Planet of the Grapes is available to stream throughout August with available dates at ZOO TV.

Photo credit: Mikiodo