EDINBURGH 2021: BWW Review: IT KIND OF LOOKS LIKE A DOUGHNUT, Pleasance Online

Written and produced by Holly Boyden, It Kind Of Looks Like A Doughnut is a story about friendship, sexuality and sexual health set in the East Midlands.

Eva and Jo have been friends since university. Jo is bisexual but her girlfriend assumes she is a lesbian and she's never corrected her due to stigma in their community about bisexuality. While her girlfriend is away with friends, Jo cheats on her with a man and falls pregnant. The two women are on their way to a family planning clinic to discuss Jo's options.

Eva is heterosexual but has been experiencing some problems with sex lately and also visits a clinic to investigate. She has some difficult feelings about her own body due to late puberty and questions what it means to be defined as a woman.

The characters are well written and a lot of complex emotions and subjects are covered during the play. The unapologetically frank conversations are the main strength of the writing and It Kind Of Looks Like A Doughnut is educational as well as entertaining.

With a strong cast and excellent writing, It Kind Of Looks Like A Doughnut offers a unique perspective on female friendship and the importance of support from your chosen family.

It Kind Of Looks Like A Doughnut is available on demand at Pleasance Online.