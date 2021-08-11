EDINBURGH 2021: BWW Review: DISHONOUR, Fringe Player

Dishonour opens with Babe, a young girl playing with her doll. Played by Mimi Ndiweni (who performs all six parts) she is sweet and childlike and wonders why she isn't allowed outside to play like the local boys are. Babe is being cared for by 'Auntie', her father's aunt. Living in the UK, her father (Baba) explains that his Auntie finds it difficult to let go of some of the traditions of their culture.

These views are particularly apparent as Babe interacts with her older cousin, a boy who is already affected by ideas of what a man is and upsets Babe with his aggression. Auntie tells Babe to apologise whereas her father encourages her to stand up for herself. Baba is a doctor who agrees to appear on a radio show to discuss Female Genital Mutilation to highlight the issue and explain that it is a tribal custom rather than religious. Dr Smith explains to the host that he and his late wife felt it was important to adopt the behaviour of the country they moved to, they don't have to abandon their culture but that they should end cultural practices that are harmful.

A lot of the story is told from Babe's innocent perspective. It will become obvious to the audience what is going to happen to Babe as Auntie bribes her to a location and promises her a shopping trip 'after'. While nothing graphic is shown, Dishonour is a very distressing piece of theatre. Ndiweni is an exceptional performer and her portrayal of childlike innocence and trust in this family member makes it all the more unpleasant to watch.

What I found particularly striking about this piece was the tenderness and support that Babe receives from her father. It is the older generation that is insistent on this mutilation. Dishonour is incredibly informative and dispels any myths or comparisons that it is in any way similar to male circumcision.

Dishonour is hard-hitting, uncomfortable and essential viewing.

Dishonour is available on demand through Fringe Player from 6 August.