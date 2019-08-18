EDINBURGH 2019: BWW Review: COLIN CLOUD: SINFUL, Pleasance Courtyard - The Grand

After five years at the Fringe, and a transatlantic turn on America's Got Talent, for which he was invited back for the Champions series, Colin Cloud returns to Edinburgh with new show Sinful.

The premise of the show is to work out who thinks they are heavenly, and establish the truth that we are all more trick than treat.

The saints and sinners theme attempts to put a sexy spin on Cloud's well-known mind meddling. He feels different to his previous modern gothic, Avengers' Loki-like mischievous elf persona.

And the identity crisis affects the spectacle of the show itself.

There are moments of marvel, but not to his usual level. Previous shows left you spellbound, mystified as to how the tricks are done. Though this version is humorous, your jaw rarely drops to the floor in incomprehension.

Chloé Crawford has been added to the bill as a special guest. His new sidekick doesn't really bring anything new to a show where the lead controls a crowd with the click of his fingers. Though clearly talented, her stunts are quite queasy and don't flow seamlessly with the rest of the evening.

In a time where the concept of the glamorous assistant feels outdated, Crawford doesn't get to hold her own or be on a level field - with a real lack of onstage chemistry between the two, who are engaged in real life, making interactions frostier than friendly. It makes sense for the two to work together, but hopefully as a duo rather than lead and guest.

Colin Cloud: Sinful is a mishmash of a show that messes with the mind, but misses the mark.

