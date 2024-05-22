 Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre Return With Three Productions at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre will make a return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August with three productions set to hit the stage as part of the 2024 Made in Scotland Showcase. Both Dundee Rep Theatre and Scottish Dance Theatre have presented work in the showcase in previous years, but 2024 marks the first time both will be taking part in the same year.

Following the success of last year’s TravFest smash hit No Love Songs (which soon transfers to London at Southwark Playhouse from 05 to 15 June), Dundee Rep Theatre returns in co-production with the Traverse with the World Premiere of A History of Paper, a new musical by Oliver Emanuel and Gareth Williams, directed by Dundee Rep’s Artistic Director Andrew Panton.

Originally produced as an award-winning radio drama for BBC Radio 4, this stunning new musical tells the story of an everyday and extraordinary love through the little pieces of paper that make up a life; the postcard she puts through his letterbox, his origami rose apology, and the letter that changes everything and the world forever.

Emma Mullen (Mamma Mia! - West End, Sunshine on Leith - Leeds Playhouse, Shetland- BBC) and Christopher Jordan-Marshall (9 to 5 The Musical - West End, Mamma Mia! - West End) will star in the production.

A History of Paper will preview at Dundee Rep Theatre from Thursday 25 to Saturday 27 July before its World Premiere on the Traverse 2 stage from Thursday 1 to Sunday 25 August. The production will then return to Dundee from Thursday 29 to Saturday 31 Aug.

Scottish Dance Theatre will return to the Fringe with its first full-company programme since 2019. The company will present a dynamic double-bill of physically driven productions: The Flock & Moving Cloud, created by two of the most exciting female choreographers on the European dance scene: Sofia Nappi and Roser López Espinosa.

First performed at Celtic Connections in 2023, where it earned rave reviews, Moving Cloud offers a unique fusion of contemporary dance and traditional Scottish folk music, highlighting both the company’s local roots and its outward looking profile. The work features a score composed by Glasgow-based band TRIP and Celtic Connections’ Artistic Director Donald Shaw. Roser López Espinosa’s The Flock draws on the fascinating patterns found in the migration of birds. As dancers create murmurations that unfold across the stage, an imaginary world of birds and humankind unravels, full of light and vitality.

The double-bill programme takes to the stage at Dundee Rep Theatre this month, and head to the Fringe in August with a run of performances at Zoo Southside from Tues 13 to Sun 25 Aug. Folk band TRIP will join the dancers onstage for three special performances on 24 May and 16-17 August.

Andrew Panton, Artistic Director of Dundee Rep and Director of A History of Paper,said: “I’m honoured to be directing this celebration of Olly Emanuel’s work. He and Gareth have created a beautiful piece of new music theatre that tells the story of two people, two countries and how a moment of chance can change our lives forever. I’m thrilled that we’re bringing this world premiere to TravFest24, building on Dundee Rep and the Traverse’s ongoing festival collaboration, and that it will also be recognised as part of the Made in Scotland programme for this year.”

Joan Clevillé, Artistic Director of Scottish Dance Theatre said “Scottish Dance Theatre has a long tradition of performing at the Fringe, and after the hiatus of the pandemic, we are thrilled to return with the full company to Edinburgh with this dynamic and physically driven double bill. The programme speaks to the company’s and Scotland’s identity as rooted in a rich cultural tradition that is also open to international dialogue and innovation. I am immensely proud that the works have been selected for this year’s Made in Scotland Showcase”.

