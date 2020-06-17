DRAMJAM Online Event Will Help Transition Theatre Makers to The Post-Covid Industry

A digital weekend-long event to train theatre makers in essential creative digital skills, where participants will work together to create a digital project in just 48 hours Inspired by 'Hackathons' and 'Games Jams' of digital industries, DramJam seeks to facilitate UK Theatre makers of all levels in taking their first steps to beginning a digital practice. Participants are grouped together, given a prompt and tasked with creating a collaborative digital project such as a short film, online performance or even a radio play, in just 48 hours.

Throughout the event there will be a series of webinars guiding participants through the challenges they will face working both remotely and in a New Medium. Topics will range from production management at a distance to cinematography using a phone camera. The intended outcome of the project is for participants to network and collaborate as well as develop the digital skills that may be essential to continuing their practice and seeking employment in the arts industry in the new normal.

There is no minimum requirements to get involved, and we encourage theatre enthusiasts of specialisms and at any stage of their career to register to take part. It is our belief that collaboration of a variety of practitioners, aided by technology, is beneficial to all involved.

The final creations from teams will show what is possible for theatre makers to create even when extremely limited, and without even a theatre! DramJam takes place: 7.30pm 3rd July - 7.30pm 5th-July Register to take part: bit.ly/dramjam

