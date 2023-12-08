DORIS, DOLLY & THE DRESSING ROOM DIVAS Comes to Oran Mor

Oran Mor are bringing back the 5-star smash hit show Doris, Dolly & The Dressing Room Divas for 10 shows this Xmas!

Three make-up girls bitch, compete, harmonise and laugh as they entertain us with hilarious, heartbreaking, irreverent tales from the dressing rooms of Doris, Dolly, Judie and Liza: of backstage Mammas, absent fathers, gay husbands, flunked auditions, sublime singing and the filthiest Julie Andrews ever to grace the stage.

Treat yourself to a Festive night out with this 5-star smash hit. Back by popular demand, and sprinkled with seasonal glitter, this hugely entertaining show will leave you with a feelgood glow.

Written and Directed by Morag Fullarton

Starring Gail Watson, Frances Thorburn & Clair Waugh

Musical Direction by Hilary Brooks

18th – 30th December 2023 (excluding 22nd, 25th + 29th)

Tickets available from Click Here, calling (0141) 357 6211 or in person at Oran Mor’s Box Office.