Cast Set For GUILTY OF LOVE, The New Alan Turing Musical, at Edinburgh Fringe

The production runs 4 - 27 August 2023.

By:
Making its Edinburgh Fringe debut this August, producers of new musical Guilty of Love announced the cast for the 2023 production. Jane Bramwell and Michael Brand ("mesmerising lyrics and verse" - Oxford Times) have created a musical exploration surrounding the passion and betrayal of Alan Turing, delving into the life of the mathematical genius.

Jamie Sheasby, who returns as Alan Turing after originating the role in the first public workshop performances said:

" One thing I fell in love with was their writing (Jane Bramwell and Michael Brand) and their music and how they can bring to life such amazing characters. When they asked me to play Alan, I jumped at the chance. Whilst it's not an easy role to play, it is a joyful one. It's been an incredible opportunity for me to play Alan because it provides so much scope and I identify with him in a lot of ways."

The production has a strong focus on Turing's first love Christopher Morcom, who is played by talented newcomer Andrew Hornyak. David Kettle explains the poignancy of Morcom's impact on Turing:

" Turing's relationship with Christpher Morcom, although brief, had a profound effect on his life and he never forgot him. Christopher died at the young age of 18, but his memory lived on and was never far away. Perhaps Alan's one true love."

The cast includes: Jamie Sheasby (Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain part 5 - West End) as Alan Turing, newcomer Andrew Hornyak as Christopher Morcom, Caitlin Downie (Opera a la Carte) as Joan Clarke and completing the cast; Ciaran Walshe (The Scarlet Pimpernel Regional Tour), Helen Holman (Sleeping Beauty), Rhys Anderson (Romeo and Juliet - Cumbernauld Theatre) and Joanne Harte ("A True Mismatch" - Amazon Prime).

Tickets on sale now. For more information and tickets, please click Click Here
Date: 4 - 27 August 2023

Time: 14:10

Venue: Venue 41, Hill Street Theatre,

Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Directed and Produced by David Kettle

Written by Jane Bramwell and Michael Brand (BramwellBrand)




Recommended For You