CRUSH to Make World Premiere at Edinburgh Fringe With Dugsi Dayz Star's Writing Debut

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Crush, a new play written by and starring Hadsan Mohamud, will make its world premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August. Directed by Alena Sahota, the production runs at Underbelly Bristo Square (Clover) from August 5–30, with no performance on August 17.

Performed by Mohamud and Mohamed Hashi, Crush follows two Somali teenagers who meet while attending therapy sessions at the same clinic. Najma has been in treatment for years, while Zakariya is just beginning his journey. As they continue crossing paths in the waiting room, their conversations gradually evolve into a friendship that explores first love, identity, healing, and mental health within Black and Muslim communities.

Inspired by Mohamud's own experience living with an eating disorder, the play marks her writing debut after training with the National Youth Theatre, Orange Tree Theatre, and Bush Theatre Young Company. Crush was longlisted for the 2025 Tony Craze Award and has been featured in British Vogue.

"Crush is a tender, funny love story that follows two young people navigating connection while dealing with their own inner struggles," said Mohamud. "I wanted to create something that feels honest but still full of warmth, where audiences can laugh, recognise themselves, and feel less alone. Bringing it to the Fringe is about sharing that experience on a bigger stage and connecting with audiences who might not usually see themselves reflected in this way."

The production is supported by Kayd Somali Arts. The creative team includes director Alena Sahota, with general management by SH Productions.

Performance Schedule

Underbelly Bristo Square (Clover)

August 5–30, 2026 (no performance August 17)

Time: 3:55 p.m. (running time: 60 minutes)

Age Recommendation: 14+

Ticket Prices

Previews (August 5–7): £8

August 8–11, 14–16, 21–23, 28–30: £12.50 (£11.50 concessions)

August 12–13, 18–20, 24–27: £11.50 (£10.50 concessions)

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