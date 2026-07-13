GANBA!! to Make World Premiere at Edinburgh Fringe

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Face Off Unlimited, the creators of the international comedy game show BATSU!, will debut GANBA!! their high-energy interactive ninja training show for families at this year's Edinburgh Fringe at Underbelly Bristo Square Friesian, 11:05am from 5–16 August.

“Ganba” (ガンバ) is an encouraging Japanese sentiment to never give up. And in this new adventure, families will have the opportunity to step into the dojo and become warriors together.

The show reimagines BATSU!'s Japanese-inspired comedy experience for a new generation, inviting children and their grown-ups to become the heroes of their own ninja adventure. Through sword training, physical comedy, martial arts, water fights and audience participation, families discover the Japanese spirit of GANBA!!: encouraging one another …and never giving up!

Created by Jay Painter, Joe Tex and Brian “Bu-Chan” Walters, GANBA!! invites families into the dojo for an action-packed ninja training adventure, filled with audience participation and larger-than-life characters. Young warriors will test their focus, agility, teamwork and courage through a series of hilarious challenges as they train to defeat the Batsu no Akuma (ie: the Spirit of Punishment). Together they'll discover what it truly means to GANBA!!: to encourage one another and always go for it.

Mariko Iwasa is Sensei Mariko who will guide the trainees on their journey, Yurika Ono and Rina Maejima are Shinobi Yurika and Shinobi Rina, the brave ninjas assisting the adventurers and Steve Zegers is Deshi Steve - the long-suffering apprentice. Brian “Bu-Chan” Walters is the voice of Batsu no Akuma.

Brian “Bu-Chan” Walters, the co-creator of GANBA!! said: “As a kid who grew up in Japan, GANBA!! is exactly the kind of show I wished I could've experienced. Learning simple Japanese phrases, practicing ninja moves, and embodying the spirit of never giving up; it's a great way for families to gather in our BATSU!-do Dojo and learn to encourage one another!”

Jay Painter said: “At it's core, GANBA!! is about resilience. Many of us are parents - and we wanted to create a show that spoke to our kids and their every day life. Every challenge in the show teaches a different lesson about focus, teamwork, courage and perseverance. Encouraging them to reach higher. Support each other. Pushing each other on. We want everyone, kids, adults to leave laughing. Feeling good and feeling like they can tackle every single mountain they will face.”

Mariko Iwasa, the master of ceremonies for GANBA!! said: “You will learn the meaning of GANBA!!. This is positive word. An encouraging word. It means, “You got this!” or “Go for it”. Get ready to GANBAAAA!!”

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