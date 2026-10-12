Brian Cox to Return to Dundee Rep Theatre for Q&A with Neil Forsyth

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Succession star Brian Cox will return to Dundee Rep Theatre for a one-off evening of conversation. The Dundee-born legendary actor will return to the theatre where his career began more than six decades ago for a special Q&A with screenwriter and fellow Dundonian Neil Forsyth on Monday 9 November.

Author and screenwriter Neil Forsyth will join the actor on stage, accompanied by film clips and followed by an audience Q&A. A multiple BAFTA and Royal Television Society Award winner, Forsyth is the creator of acclaimed television dramas including Guilt and The Gold, and first worked with Cox on the Dundee-set BBC comedy Bob Servant, in which Cox played the title role.

Presented by Dundee Bairns in partnership with Dundee Rep Theatre, the special event will support the charity's vital work helping children and families across the city access everyday essentials. Founded in 2016 to provide free meals during the school holidays, Dundee Bairns has since expanded its support to meet the growing needs of families struggling to make ends meet.

Cox's homecoming reflects his lifelong connection to Dundee and its cultural life. From beginning his career at Dundee Rep more than six decades ago to becoming Patron of Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre in 2025, he has remained a passionate champion of his home city. That year, he also returned to the Rep stage in Make It Happen, continuing an enduring relationship with the theatre and the city where his journey began.

Known internationally for a celebrated career across stage and screen, including Braveheart and Succession, Cox has continued to return to and champion his home city throughout his career and Glenrothan his directorial debut was filmed entirely in Scotland. His latest return to Dundee builds on that enduring relationship, bringing him back once again to Dundee Rep and to the city where his journey began.

Each £40 ticket includes a copy of Neil Forsyth's book With my Head Held High: The Very Best of Bob Servant

Brian Cox, actor and patron of Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre said: “I'm truly proud to be part of this event because of my strong connection to both Dundee, the city of my birth, and of course the Dundee Rep - working there when I was young inspired me and set me on my path. That career path has taken me around the world but every time I return to Scotland I'm reminded of the extraordinary talent here, talent that is often overlooked. I have a deep personal connection to Dundee and each of our organisations and so when Neil invited me to take part in this event in aid of Dundee Bairns, which is such an important charity, I was very happy to accept.”

Neil Forsyth said: “I am looking forward to being part of this special event bringing Brian back to the Dundee Rep and talking about his career, life and connection to the city. It promises to be a fun and entertaining evening in aid of the fantastic Dundee Bairns, which I am very proud to be a patron of.”

David K. Dorward, MBE, Chair of Dundee Bairns, said: “We are truly grateful to Brian and Neil for agreeing to do this event and to Dundee Rep for agreeing to host. The winter period, including Christmas, is the busiest time of the year for Dundee Bairns with 7 of our 8 programmes in operation. The proceeds from the event will be used to provide many families and children with support when they need it. Every £ will be used to support a Dundee bairn whose family are struggling to make ends meet.”

The event will take place at Dundee Rep Theatre on Monday 9 November 2026 at 7.30pm.

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