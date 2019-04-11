BWW Review: WHAT GIRLS ARE MADE OF, Citizens Theatre at Tramway, Glasgow

Cora Bissett's autobiographical account of her time in indie band Darlingheart is nostalgic, hilarious, tragic and an absolute punch to the gut.

Depicting the rise and fall of the Kirkcaldy-born band, What Girls Are Made Of has a cast of four (Susan Bear, Simon Donaldson, Harry Ward and Cora Bissett herself) portraying multiple family members, bandmates and an assortment of other characters.

The show - first seen at last year's Edinburgh Festival - moves along at a steady pace, with nods to 90s greats such as The Cranberries and Nirvana and with humorous anecdotes from the band's time on tour with the likes of Blur and Radiohead.

Under Orla O'Loughlin's direction, there is a real gig atmosphere, complete with strobe lights and onstage band, and Cora is every inch the rock star as she throws herself around the stage.

She is equally captivating when the show takes a darker turn as she discusses her life's loves and losses. She pours her heart and soul into her storytelling, and it's easy to become utterly lost in her tale.

What Girls Are Made Of has the capacity to lift you up and break your heart at the same time, and the audience gave a well-deserved standing ovation for this multi-talented cast.

What Girls Are Made Of runs at Tramway, Glasgow until 13 April and then heads out on a world tour.

Photo credit: Sid Scott





