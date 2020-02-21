BWW Review: THE POLITICAL HISTORY OF SMACK AND CRACK, Tron Theatre, Glasgow

Written by Ed Edwards, The Political History of Smack and Crack centres around two addicts- Mandy (Eve Steele) and Neil (William Fox). Told through a twisty narrative, the story jumps between the pair as children, throughout their relationship and to the present day.

It is an empathetic portrayal of the realities of addiction. While nothing is sugar-coated, the characters are very quickly humanised in this story and although Mandy does stereotypical 'bad' things such as shoplifting, it is easy to see why she does it.

Although this is a very human and personal story, there are some interesting facts and statistics about the history of heroin. Heroin didn't come to the UK until the 1980's and what was originally something used recreationally by the middle class soon became a drug used mostly used by working-class people.

At its heart, The Political History of Smack and Crack is a love story between Mandy and Neil. At times it might be quite one-sided, but there is deep affection and friendship between the pair. The subject matter can be dark and unpleasant at times but it is balanced out by the sweet and funny nature of this relationship.

The play is performed in-the-round and has no set. With such a punchy well-written script and engaging actors, it doesn't need anything else. Taking an unflinching look at heroin addiction, The Political History of Smack and Crack makes for an essential watch.

The Political History of Smack and Crack is at the Tron Theatre, Glasgow until Saturday 22 February.





