BWW Review: ONLY FOOLS! THE CUSHTY DINING EXPERIENCE, Imagination Workshop

The iconic BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses enjoys almost universal adoration. Audiences both young and old will regularly return to some of its most iconic episodes for a moment of comic relief.

In the latest immersive venture from Interactive Theatre International, the audience are are invited into The Nags Head for a pub quiz with a twist.

Hosted by all our favourite characters from the classic TV programme, this dining experience is one that audiences will be sure never to forget.

The scene is set in the cloakroom, as loveable rogue Del Boy Trotter is trying to flog his 'genuine' gold watches to a captive audience. As the the group of enthusiastic quiz-goers is led into the pub, set in a function room of Edinburgh's The Principal, the fun and farce never ceases.

Led by the hugely talented Nick Moon as Del Boy, audiences have the chance to interact with their favourite characters. The narrative weaves in plenty of familiar moments from the show's immense back catalogue, but does keep the storyline fresh.

Moon himself could easily be mistaken for the real deal - his stature, mannerisms and cheeky charm are astounding. Del Boy's madcap sense of entrepreneurialism really does live on in this delightful homage to the dodgy dealer.

Lawrence Watling gives a solid Rodney and Catherine Mary delivers an excellent Cassandra and a totally brilliant Marlene. Daniel Hope covers a range of characters too, but delights most of all as Trigger - complete with broom in hand.

You'd be forgiven for thinking the show was an official extension of the BBC TV programme; it is, in fact, rather an homage to the programme, which might explain why we don't actually hear some of the most famous catchphrases. However, this doesn't detract from an otherwise hugely entertaining evening out.

Of course, a big part of the experience is the dining element. Although tomato soup and a hearty heaping of bangers and mash is offered up, dessert is rather a disappointment - a mass-produced slither of chocolate cake that is hastily planted on the table two hours after the show begins.

While those who have time to sit and enjoy coffee and cake won't be fussed, timing is everything at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe - a two-hour slotted dining experience that doesn't factor in dessert is problematic for those with other shows booked or trains to catch.

In the time that the show has, there is really no need for the latter part to appear quite so rushed against an otherwise incredibly well-considered event.

This aside, Only Fools is a belly-filling, rib-tickling experience that is sure to delight fans of the show as much as those not familiar with the sitcom.

For a Fringe debut, it is hard to land on your feet as assuredly as Only Fools has done. This is certain to be a more permanent fixture of the Edinburgh Fringe as part of an already hugely successful programme from Interactive Theatre International.

Only Fools! The Cushty Dining Experience at Imagination Workshop until 26 August





Related Articles