BWW Review: ELEANOR MORTON: POST-MORTON, The Stand Comedy Club

Eleanor Morton is aloof, unashamedly millennial, and you can't help but warm to her not-quite-but-nearly-deadpan attitude.

The problem is, the comedian treads some already pretty well-trodden comedy ground. Morton, for example, observes what it's like to try to 'adult' as her friends hit what she feels are premature milestones (marriage and sprogs etc.).

She is relatable, but most millennials have probably joked about these things themselves. I confidently say this because I have myself, and comedian I am not.

Morton is naturally funny and thoughtful in her pretty down-the-line observational approach to stand-up, but I think some wittier punchlines could be found. She also has a very distinct awkwardness to her performance, which comes across a little too much as uncertainty at the moment. I felt that she 'had' the audience much more at the beginning of the set, but seemed to lose faith in their laughs, and after this they were much harder to find.

There are moving moments where Morton opens up about having a sister with depression, and these parts are the highlights of the show. I imagine there's a lot at stake when crafting levity out of something so difficult. These sections are well-measured and packed with pathos, and they result in comedy that is inventive, gentle and insightful. The kind I'd love to see again.

Eleanor Morton: Post-Morton is at The Stand Comedy Club until 25 August.





