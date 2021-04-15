Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BWW Review: DISTANCE REMAINING

BWW Review: DISTANCE REMAINING

Apr. 15, 2021  
BWW Review: DISTANCE REMAINING

BWW Review: DISTANCE REMAINING

Distance Remaining is a collection of three theatrical stories set during the COVID-19 pandemic. Performed by Karen Dunbar, Reuben Joseph and Dolina MacLennan these stories portray how each individual is trying to reconnect with people in their lives.

The first story is Jess (MacLennan), a pensioner who is trying to make contact with somebody after suffering a fall in her living room. This piece is quite distressing to watch and highlights how some people have been forgotten about.

Lindsey (Dunbar) is a volunteer driver who is on furlough from her regular job and is spending her time delivering groceries to those who are shielding. Her story reflects the need for some kind of social interaction and the lack of stability in established relationships and careers. The third and final story is Cam (Joseph), a teenager who has recently moved away to a remote community and already feels isolated from friends.

Written by Stewart Melton and directed by Caitlin Skinner, Distance Remaining is a well made technical piece of film. As with a lot of lockdown theatre, I've found it difficult to get fully immersed in what is happening on screen. One particular quirk of this production was Lindsey's segment constantly setting off my Apple devices in the flat with the 'Hey Siri' command!

Distance Remaining is a slightly more hopeful collection of stories than I had initially anticipated with solid performances from the cast.

Distance Remaining is doing a ten venue Scottish online tour with dates and times available here.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Broadway Strong Baby Short Sleeve Tee
Triple Threat Pillow
Tech Crew T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Scotland Stories
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2021 Show Registration Set To Open in May as Fringe Player Annou Photo

Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2021 Show Registration Set To Open in May as Fringe Player Announced

Edinburgh International Festival Goes Outdoors This Summer Photo

Edinburgh International Festival Goes Outdoors This Summer

Scottish Ballet Announces Two New Dance Films, Created In Collaboration With People Living Photo

Scottish Ballet Announces Two New Dance Films, Created In Collaboration With People Living With Neurological Conditions

FALSTAFF Will Bring Live Performances Back to Scottish Opera This Summer Photo

FALSTAFF Will Bring Live Performances Back to Scottish Opera This Summer


From This Author Natalie O'Donoghue