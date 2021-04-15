BWW Review: DISTANCE REMAINING

Distance Remaining is a collection of three theatrical stories set during the COVID-19 pandemic. Performed by Karen Dunbar, Reuben Joseph and Dolina MacLennan these stories portray how each individual is trying to reconnect with people in their lives.

The first story is Jess (MacLennan), a pensioner who is trying to make contact with somebody after suffering a fall in her living room. This piece is quite distressing to watch and highlights how some people have been forgotten about.

Lindsey (Dunbar) is a volunteer driver who is on furlough from her regular job and is spending her time delivering groceries to those who are shielding. Her story reflects the need for some kind of social interaction and the lack of stability in established relationships and careers. The third and final story is Cam (Joseph), a teenager who has recently moved away to a remote community and already feels isolated from friends.

Written by Stewart Melton and directed by Caitlin Skinner, Distance Remaining is a well made technical piece of film. As with a lot of lockdown theatre, I've found it difficult to get fully immersed in what is happening on screen. One particular quirk of this production was Lindsey's segment constantly setting off my Apple devices in the flat with the 'Hey Siri' command!

Distance Remaining is a slightly more hopeful collection of stories than I had initially anticipated with solid performances from the cast.

Distance Remaining is doing a ten venue Scottish online tour with dates and times available here.