BORN IN THE USA (LEAVING VIETNAM) Hits The Edinburgh Fringe This Summer

BORN IN THE USA (LEAVING VIETNAM) by Richard Vergette will be presented at C alto - Studio, C Venues, 31 Jul - 1-13, 15-25 Aug, 14:30, 70 min, £15, 14+.

Hit 2022 Fringe show Born in the USA (Leaving Vietnam) has returned due to popular demand. A profound and moving story charting the story of a Vietnam vet questioning life in modern day America.

Michigan, present day. After fighting for his country, Jimmy wonders what for? Trump's call to 'Make America Great Again' speaks to his disillusion, but Jimmy's new-found politics threatens to destroy his family life - until an unexpected visit changes everything.

Trump's populist slogan 'Make America Great Again' appeals to disillusioned war veteran Jimmy in rustbelt Michigan but his new-found politics threaten to tear his family apart - until an unexpected visit leads to a profound emotional reconciliation. Original, humorous, intensely moving storytelling, redemptive and hopeful, about overcoming trauma, and having to face it to overcome it. From award-winning actor-playwright Richard Vergette, this contemporary piece of theatre has captivated critics.

More Information

Venue: C Venues, C Alto Studio - the Quaker House

Dates: Jul 31st, Aug 1st - 11th, 13th - 25th

Review From: August 2nd

Tickets: From £11

Content Warnings: Contains violent themes

Age Guidance: 16+

Running Time: 65 Mins

Comments