Assembly Announces New Late-Night Venue for 2022

Diane Chorley and Berk's Nest in association with Assembly Festival are delighted to announce the addition of a new late-night venue, The Flick, in the Underground space beside Assembly George Square Gardens. Debuted in 2019, The Flick will return as an immersive performance venue and late-night destination for the duration of the Fringe.

The cult 1980s nightclub The Flick will again be lovingly rebuilt in all its kitsch glory at the heart of this year's festival with it's glamorous creator Diane Chorley (David Selley) and oddball musical mastermind Milky (Simon Ribchester) at the helm, making sure the good times remain on tap. The Flick will host a full programme of early evening entertainment, and late-night music and chat from the crème de la crème of special guests until the sun rises over the city's cobbled streets.

With more shows to come to The Flick in the near future, here is what has been announced so far.

Each evening at 5pm Diane Chorley will kick off with her chart-topping podcast Chatting with Chorley: The Podcast full of dazzling celebrity guests, sizzling chat, and hilarious improvised serenades, courtesy of Canvey Island's very own Duchess and her musical mastermind Milky. Full line-up to be announced but previous guests have included Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Russell T Davies, Laura Marling & London Hughes.

After Chatting with Chorley audiences can stay and be blasted with bombastic bad taste from the KILLER new show Final Baby Girl! starring cult drag queen Baby Lame. Baby Lame is a wannabe scream queen who has always dreamt of playing a kick-ass final girl in her own Slasher Movie... and finally, live on stage in Edinburgh, it will happen...

Other shows confirmed for The Flick's evening programme are Brown Sauce, featuring the best South Asian comedians (and other Asian friends) on the circuit. Basically, hilarious comedians who happen to be brown. And, for a limited run only is one of The Guardians top 5 comedy shows 2021 - Diane Chorley: Modern Love with The Duchess of Canvey herself on a hilarious journey of self-discovery as she reclaims her place in the heart of divided Britain. Check your (faux) fur coat, grab a cocktail and prepare to be reunited on the dance floor.

Then, for one of the best late-night parties with a difference, everyone is invited to get themselves Down the Flick where the dancing doesn't stop, the band keeps playing and the Babychams on ice 'till the early hours.

Inviting and enticing Edinburgh to visit the venue, Diane Chorley (David Selley) said: "I had one rule down The Flick; everybody's welcome! Didn't matter if you was gay, straight or bilingual, when you stepped foot beyond that disco ball you was part of our family and you could be whoever you wanted to be. So after a couple of years of missing each other, we're dusting off the palm trees, turning up the disco beats and bringing back to The Fringe a place where together we can dance, laugh, sing and be entertained by the hottest, queerest, most daring and diverse talent The Festival has to offer which in the past has included - Rose Matafeo, Mawaan Rizwan, Jonny Woo, and Catherine Cohen. We can't wait to get the party started!"

The Flick will present shows Tuesday - Sunday during the Fringe, with a public bar and late-night entertainment available Wednesday - Saturday until 5am. On these late-nights during the Fringe, The Flick goes full stereo, with guest DJs and weekly karaoke. Creating the Fringe-after party that audiences won't want to miss!

Diane Chorley is a character created by performer David Selley, written as a love letter to the working classes, the strong independent women of Essex and the sequin drenched glamour of the 1980s. Diane has performed her critically acclaimed, sold-out shows at London's most prestigious venues.

Simon Ribchester (Milky) is a musician and writer who composes Diane's incredible catalogue of music and who has toured with the likes of Laura Marling, Foreign Beggars, DuBlonde and LUMP. He was recently Musical Director for Johnny Woo's Unroyal Variety at Hackney Empire. Together, David & Simon have written and performed five full length shows as Diane Chorley & Milky.

Further programme details will be announced at the start of June. For more information and tickets visit www.downtheflick.com.