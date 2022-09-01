Sleeping Warrior Theatre Company is on Tour With CROCODILE ROCK and A NEW LIFE By Andy McGregor

Sleeping Warrior Theatre Company in association with Beacon Arts Centre and Cumbernauld Theatre at Lanternhouse have announced its 2022 tour of Crocodile Rock and A New Life.

Both shows are written by Andy McGregor, the creator of the critically acclaimed SPUDS, and designed by Kenny Miller with lighting by Grant Anderson. The cast for both shows includes Stephen Arden, Kim Shepherd and Simon Donaldson. Performing Musical Director is Andy Manning.

Crocodile Rock

It's 1997, it's Millport and Steven McPhail is bored. He's 17 and it's now time to work out what to do with the rest of his life. The problem is, there's only so many options when you find yourself stuck on a Scottish island.

Everything changes when a chance encounter with a glorious drag queen shows Steven a world he never knew existed. A one-man musical featuring original music, Crocodile Rock is a story about finding yourself, understanding others and being true to those you love.

A New Life

Robbie and Jess are living the life.

He's a successful computer programmer and she is on her way to being a headteacher. Until totally out of the blue, Jess discovers she is pregnant.They'll be fine. It's just a baby. I mean...how disruptive to their metropolitan, 21st century lives can that be?They. Have. No. Idea.

A heartfelt, surreal and truthful musical comedy that may or may not feature a tap-dancing baby...!