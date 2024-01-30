Video: Go Inside The Meet & Greets For Asolo Rep's BORN WITH TEETH & INTIMATE APPAREL

Watch as the company gathers for the first time for both productions.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

Go inside the meet and greets for Asolo Rep's productions of Born With Teeth and Intimate Apparel!

Born With Teeth

February 7 - March 29, 2024 
By Liz Duffy Adams
Directed By Rob Melrose

Grab a drink with William Shakespeare and Christopher Marlowe as you get an inside peek at the tumultuous relationship of two of history’s greatest playwrights, each harboring momentous secrets. Fresh off critically acclaimed world premiere runs at The Alley Theatre and Guthrie Theatre, Born With Teeth will plunge you into the palace intrigue, high stakes spy craft, and cutthroat betrayals of a ruthlessly ambitious age that is surprisingly like our own. Be among the first in the nation to watch this delicious, sexy, and award- winning new play that offers an alternate perspective on the history we think we know.

Intimate Apparel

By Lynn Nottage
Directed By Austene Van

Be seduced by the story of Esther, a Black seamstress in 1905 New York seeking love and companionship. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage returns to Asolo Rep with Intimate Apparel, a searing, sensual, and powerful story of forbidden romance. Esther spends her days sewing corsets for other women but hasn’t found love for herself. When she receives a letter from a Barbadian man working on the Panama Canal, Esther kindles an exchange that leads to marriage with a stranger, even while her heart is drawn to a Jewish shop owner who’s promised to another woman. Nottage’s lyrical and heart wrenching play is a modern classic about the power of human connection.

