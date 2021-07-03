Venice Summer Cabaret Festival Celebrates its 8th Year This Summer

The Sinatra Songbook

July 15 & 16 at 7:30 p.m | $25

Broadway World Award Nominee for Singer of the Decade for Miami, John Lariviere, sings the music of Frank Sinatra with hits such as "I've Got You Under My Skin," "Night and Day," "Fly Me to the Moon," and "My Way."



Dorian & The Furniture "Tabled"

July 17 at 7:30 p.m. & July 18 at 2 p.m. | $25

Built from the remains of 2019 & 2020's unplayed set lists, "Tabled" features Dorian & The Furniture performing one-person versions of an eclectic mix of songs, usually (but not always) in the folk-rock genre, possibly with special guests and/or robots.



"Over the Rainbow" with Luke & Friends

July 22 & 23 at 7:30 p.m. | $25

Join Luke McFatrich and his friends Noelia Altamirano, Amanda Heisey, Brian Finnerty, Michelle Kasanofsky, and Javisha Strong for a trip over the rainbow and back IN SONG! Featuring newer favorites like "Welcome to the Black Parade" and "Electric Love" as well as classics like "Imagine" by John Lennon, "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" by Elton John, and, of course, "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." This will be a fun, varied evening of music for all to enjoy.



This Little Light Of Mine

July 24 at 7:30 p.m. & July 25 at 2 p.m. | $25

Syreeta Banks sings some of her favorite songs that have helped foster growth, healing and encouragement during her life's journey. Songs that speak on love, faith, fame and shining one's light into the world and not being afraid to shine!



The Blue Light Special

July 29 & 30 at 7:30 p.m. | $25

Ever had a case of the blues? We've all been there! But you don't have to stay in that funk. Come hear powerhouse, Ariel Blue, weave her tale of the blues in a sassy, spirited, and downright funny cabaret, aptly titled "The Blue Light Special."



And the Envelope, please...

July 31 at 7:30 p.m. & Aug. 1 at 2 p.m. | $25

Eric Watters sings and tells stories about Academy Award-Winning songs from 1934-1969.



My Favorite Things

Aug. 5 & 6 at 7:30 p.m. | $25

Alana Opie will be singing some of her favorite songs from shows she's starred in before. From Blood Brothers to Smokey Joe's Cafe to Always ... Patsy Cline and more!



Distinctive Diva's, A Tribute to the Ladies

Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m. & Aug. 8 at 2 p.m. | $25

Michelle Kasanofsky, accompanied by her talented son Mikal Mancini and longtime associate Joel Broome, will pay homage to famous females throughout the ages. From Ella to Adele and including the music of dozens of other divas such as Cher, Carrie Underwood, Dusty Springfield and Gloria Estefan, this cabaret is jam-packed with lots of well-known, high-energy music to keep your toes tapping. You'll find it hard not to sing along.