Van Wezel Welcomes New General Manager

Mary Bensel, Executive Director of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, has announced Stu Klein as the new General Manager of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Stu Klein is an accomplished manager with extensive experience working in multiple aspects of the entertainment industry, including event settlement, client relationship management, event operations, community relations, sales, budgeting, and staffing. He comes to the Van Wezel after spending ten years as the Assistant General Manager at the Durham Performing Arts Center in Durham, NC, which was just named the #1 performing arts center in the country for venues with 2,001-5,000 capacity by VenuesNow.

Prior to working at the Durham Performing Arts Center, Stu served as the Regional General Manager for Ticketmaster in New Orleans and then Raleigh. He attended Florida State University before receiving a Master of Science in Sports Management from the United States Sports Academy.

At the Van Wezel, Stu will work closely with the Executive Director and other key personnel members to ensure smooth operation and management of the Hall. Through his comprehensive knowledge of modern theatrical management and years of experience in the entertainment industry, Stu will spearhead tasks such developing standard operating policies and procedures to cover all aspects of performances in connection to the Hall, coordinating events, arranging building maintenance and repairs, and overseeing budgeting.

Originally from South Florida, Stu is thrilled that he and his wife are returning to the Sunshine State after 30 years. He looks forward to calling Sarasota home.

